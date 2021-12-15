Frank Martin’s Gamecocks top 100 points in rout of Allen. What we learned

Coming off hard-fought back-to-back wins against Georgetown and Florida State, the South Carolina men’s basketball team had a much easier go of it Tuesday night.

Frank Martin’s Gamecocks throttled visiting Allen 110-51, defeating a winless Yellowjackets (0-9) team that competes in Division II.

With the win, the Gamecocks moved to 8-2 on the season, tuning up before a road rivalry matchup at Clemson this Saturday.

Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks.

Gamecocks overmatch Allen in every aspect

The Gamecocks did what they’re supposed to do in these kinds of matchups — dominate.

The Yellowjackets don’t feature a single player over 6-foot-6, and the discrepancy in both size and talent was clear from the get-go. USC’s 6-foot-10 center Wildens Leveque and freshman Devin Carter led the way from a scoring standpoint, each putting up 12 points.

The Gamecocks spread the ball around with 15 different players scoring and shot a commanding 54.2% as a team.

As expected, USC did the bulk of its damage in the paint. USC out-rebounded Allen 59-20 and outscored Allen 60-14 in the paint. The Gamecocks also tallied nine dunks as they let loose in the second half.

Gamecocks shorthanded with injuries

Junior guard Jermaine Couisnard sat out the second straight game with a left ankle injury that he suffered in last week’s win over Georgetown. Martin had said that Couisnard was able to do some light work over the weekend and had a chance to play against FSU, but the team opted to rest him another game. Couisnard was wearing a boot on his left foot during pre-game warmups. Freshman Jacobi Wright started his fourth straight game at point guard in Couisnard’s absence.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks lost another starter to injury just three minutes into the contest, as starting power forward A.J. Wilson hobbled off the court with an apparent left leg injury. He entered the locker room and didn’t return to the bench for the remainder of the game.

Wilson missed the first three games of the season due to a back injury and the death of a loved one. The graduate transfer from George Mason had settled into a starting role at power forward upon his return.

Chico Carter Jr. turns in best effort

A local product from Cardinal Newman, Carter Jr. transferred to the Gamecocks from Murray State this offseason with an eye on competing for time at point guard.

Through the early portion of the season, Carter Jr. has slotted behind both Couisnard and Wright at the point, and he averaged just 6.4 minutes per game coming into Tuesday’s contest.

But with Couisnard out, Carter Jr. saw extended time at point guard Tuesday, setting season highs in minutes (22) and points (9). He also was the team’s top 3-point shooter on the night, sinking three of four attempts.

Next USC men’s basketball game

Who: South Carolina at Clemson

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson

Watch: ACC Network