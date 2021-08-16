Frank and Oak Begins Retail Rollout Under New Owners

Jean E. Palmieri
·5 min read

Frank and Oak’s new owners have begun to put their mark on the brand, starting with the opening of its first U.S. store in Manhattan’s SoHo.

Last October Unified Commerce Group, a new retail acquisition and advisory group created by Dustin Jones and Greg Freihofner, purchased the Montreal-based lifestyle brand following a bankruptcy filing. Now, after spending a few months stabilizing the business and setting priorities, UCG is ready to “hit the gas,” said Jones.

More from WWD

The first evidence of that acceleration is a 1,600-square-foot store at 252 Lafayette Street that opened quietly over the weekend. Next month, a 3,600-square-foot flagship will open at 93 North 6th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

At the same time, Nordstrom is adding the Frank and Oak collection of men’s and women’s wear to seven stores on Sept. 1, and Jones hopes to further expand the brand’s footprint with the department store for spring.

Before filing bankruptcy last June, Frank and Oak had operated 22 stores, Jones said, but that number was trimmed to 11 after the purchase. He said the stores UCG decided to retain were all in Canada and were the right size, location, aesthetic and price to fit into the company’s go-forward plan.

Jones said UCG is a company that is focused on data and the numbers showed that Frank and Oak had a strong customer base in the New York market. So the decision was made to expand its brick-and-mortar presence there first.

“New York City is our most important U.S. market in our online business, and we are excited to bring the store experience to our existing New York customers, while allowing many more U.S. consumers to get to know the brand and its mission,” he said.

The SoHo store was designed in a showroom aesthetic, showcasing the apparel assortment alongside white walls, lush greenery and wooden shelves.

Both New York stores will be operated by Leap, a business that builds and operates brick-and-mortar stores for digitally native brands including Mack Weldon, Koio, Birdies and others.

Going forward, the plan is to further expand the brand’s presence in Canada, including a flagship in Vancouver planned for November, as well as move into China sometime later this year.

Before starting UCG, Jones held top jobs at Macy’s as well as Hong Kong-based Fung Retailing Group, where he forged partnerships with Alibaba and developed the Asia Retail Company. Freihofner served as an adviser for Chinese companies and took public the first Chinese company to be listed on the NYSE Amex. UCG also has offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

UCG counts as board members former Macy’s chairman Terry Lundgren, Chinese influencer and model Bonnie Chen, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, Nicole Richie and others with ties to law firm Clifford Chance, Human at Work and Lever Style Inc.

Jones said Frank and Oak, which he called the company’s “pilot acquisition,” will be the first of a “wave” of purchases UCG plans to make.

The criteria for any purchase, he said, is that the company be attractive to a global consumer, be a purpose-driven brand and be fueled by data and digitization. Frank and Oak ticked all those boxes.

“We loved the brand for a long time but it had fallen into bankruptcy during COVID-19,” he said. However, UCG recognized that it had a good portfolio of stores, a loyal customer and a differentiated product assortment driven by material science. Its owners were “humble enough to accept professional retail” management. Although its founders, Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani, are no longer involved in the day-to-day operation of the business, Jones said, they remain as ambassadors and have a small ownership stake.

Although the company started as a men’s dress shirt brand in 2012, it grew to become a full lifestyle brand and added women’s, which now represents 50 percent of the business. Frank and Oak had sales of $43 million for its most recent fiscal year and was on track to pull in $53 million before the pandemic. Although Unified didn’t disclose the details of the acquisition, Frank and Oak was valued at $80 million last year with 80 percent of its sales coming from online.

As a certified B Corporation, its primary focus is on providing affordable products that are “good for the planet and good for profits,” Jones said. “Born as a digitally native brand, Frank and Oak has grown to be a highly recognized and trusted brand in Canada for high-quality lifestyle basics that leverage innovation in materials, science and sustainability.”

At the beginning of last year, Frank and Oak revealed new sustainable materials goals for 2022, including cutting all virgin plastic from its supply chain and using only recycled polyester fiber to make its shell fabrics, labels and trims. By next year its headquarters, warehouse and retail stores will run on 100 percent renewable energy, and it plans to increase collaborations with local and international partners to achieve 100 percent offset of greenhouse gas scope 1 emissions.

This mission is also reflected in the brand’s fabric choices which include hemp, kapok, SeaCell, recycled cotton, nylon, wool and polyester.

Among its bestsellers are the men’s work shirt made from kapok fruit, as well as the Seawool sweater for women made from pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic. Jones said outerwear represents 30 percent of overall sales and the brand sells season-specific pieces as well. In addition, the expansion into women’s intimates in May saw strong results, selling out in three weeks and Jones expects that will represent 5 percent of the business this fall. Swimwear has also been popular for women, he said.

With this wide product assortment for both genders, the plan is to continue to open stores in key markets where the brand has already established itself online. “If we do our job right,” he said, “there will be a significant number of stores.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • 10 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap hemp stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Hemp Stocks Redditors are Buying. As the lawmakers in the United States grapple with the implications of legalizing marijuana at a federal level, the hemp […]

  • Dogecoin Pulls Back After Major Rally

    Dogecoin faced resistance near $0.35.