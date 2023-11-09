Frank Ocean's new music tease gets fans emotional

Ocean has kept out of the limelight over the last few years

It's been over three years since Frank Ocean last released a new single.

But now it looks like he could be making a comeback after he posted a one-minute teaser of a new song on his Instagram story.

The singer has played out unreleased tracks on his Apple Music radio show since his last, but none have been officially published.

And the snippet has caused a wave of reaction from his fans, who were shocked to see him drop new material.

Several followers reported being "in tears" when they heard the latest from the mysterious artist, pleading with him to give them the full single.

It's prompted speculation that a new album will be coming soon, although there are no ripples of evidence to back this up.

The 60-second snippet was described as "the song of the decade" by some fans, and positive reviews flooded in from plenty of accounts.

Others were more cautious and said his next album "won't top Blonde" - Frank's critically acclaimed follow-up to debut Channel Orange.

And some said the preview was "nothing special" and the Grammy award winner should "keep it in the drafts".

Frank has kept a fairly low profile since his early career, where he was praised for openly discussing his sexuality and regarded as one of hip-hop's most influential new artists.

His first live performance since 2017 was at this year's Coachella festival in California, which he dedicated to his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, who died in a car crash in 2020.

But some fans left disappointed, complaining that there was no new music and the set was cut short by a curfew after Frank arrived late to the stage.

Frank then pulled out of the festival's second weekend, with his team saying he'd suffered a leg injury in the lead-up to the first.

Newsbeat logo

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.