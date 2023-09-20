Frank Tuerkheimer, UW Law Professor, was a member of Watergate Special Prosecution Force

Frank Tuerkheimer, former University of Wisconsin Law School professor who served as an Associate Special Prosecutor for the Watergate Special Prosecution Force.

For Frank Tuerkheimer, the pursuit of justice in the 1972 Watergate break-in and its aftermath was the "great legal investigation of the generation."

And he wanted in.

Tuerkheimer took a leave from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1973 to become Associate Special Prosecutor for the Watergate Special Prosecution Force.

The break-in at the Democratic Party headquarters would ultimately force President Richard Nixon's resignation and lead to the convictions of several of his top aides.

Years later, long after he returned to Madison to teach, Tuerkheimer recalled in an interview with PBS Wisconsin that "stuff worked."

"A free press showed its impact," he said. "A legislative hearing that’s designed to educate the public worked. The House Judiciary Committee did it’s job. A lot of things worked and that’s good."

Tuerkheimer died Saturday, September 16, in Madison from complications of pancreatic cancer.

He was 84.

His long career in law and teaching included a four-year stint as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin from 1977 to 1981.

"He had professional accomplishments that would make anyone proud," said his daughter, Deborah Tuerkheimer, a law professor at Northwestern University. "What I think he should be known for is wisdom and the ability to live the fullest life, a perspective on what was important and what wasn’t. He gave his all to every day. That’s something that very few of us if any of us could say. That was my dad in a nutshell."

John Vaudreuil, a former U.S. Attorney in Madison for seven years, called Tuerkheimer his mentor and friend. He recalled receiving a special gift from Tuerkheimer: a bottle of Sabra liqueur.

"He made a point of telling me that sabra is a word they use to describe the people of Israel," he said. "Sabra is prickly like cacti but has a very sweet interior."

Tuerkheimer was born in New York City on July 27, 1939, months after his family fled Nazi Germany. He said in an interview that like a lot of immigrant kids "I lived in two worlds," speaking German at home while outside he entered America.

"I loved both worlds," he said.

He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, Columbia University, and New York University School of Law.

As a young attorney, he served as a Legal Assistant to the Attorney General of newly independent Swaziland, helping to write the country's first constitution. He then took a job at the U.S. Attorney's office in New York, where he worked for four years.

In 1970, he joined the law school faculty at Wisconsin. Three years later he was off to Washington, D.C., to join the Watergate prosecution. He was 34, a little more senior than others who were just out of law school.

"I was involved in larger issues that floated around the office," he said in an interview.

His biggest prosecution wasn't directly related to the Watergate break-in, though. It involved Nixon's former Treasury Secretary John Connally, who was alleged to have accepted $10,000 from dairy producers. The case went to trial in 1975 and Connally was acquitted.

In a New York Times profile of the trial, Tuerkheimer was portrayed as a fretful prosecutor who at the time was conducting the case "for more than two weeks without attempting more than one smile a week."

"A few times he has scowled," the article said. "Once he was seen raising his eyebrows. More often, he has merely peered out through brass‐framed eyeglasses with no discerning emotion."

President Jimmy Carter appointed Tuerkheimer as the prosecutor to lead the Madison U.S. Attorney's office. Among the big cases Tuerkheimer prosecuted in Wisconsin was one against Iron County Circuit Judge Alex J. Raineri who was convicted of promoting prostitution and served two years in federal prison.

As a law professor, he was involved in teaching, research and service. In his later years, he concentrated on the trials of the Holocaust, co-authoring a book "Forgotten Trials of the Holocaust."

His daughter said that period enabled Tuerkheimer to bring together the personal and the legal parts of his life.

"He had the ability to see things as an evidence scholar and to look at those trial transcripts, ensuring people would never forget those atrocities," she said.

Besides his daughter Deborah, survivors include his wife of 55 years, Barbara Wolfson Tuerkheimer, son Alan Tuerkheimer and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Madison in the coming weeks.

