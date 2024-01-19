“FrankenSAM” air defense systems provide coverage for Ukrainian military facilities — UA forces

A kamikaze drone launched by Russia in the sky over Kyiv

While Ukraine’s “FrankenSAM” air defense systems are not capable of long-range air defense, they are sufficient for safeguarding infrastructure and military facilities, Ukrainian Air Forces spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Jan. 19.

The hybrid “FrankenSAMs” combine modern Western missiles with modernized launchers or Soviet-era radars.

These hybrid systems are capable of operating up to about 15 km and are not suited for targeting at longer distances, Ihnat said.

"But to cover critical infrastructure facilities, military facilities, or anything else locally — why not? If there is a supply of Western missiles and a place to install them, we will use everything possible."

The Ukrainian military used its so-called “FrankenSAM” air defense system for the first time in combat during Russia’s overnight attack on Jan. 16-17, shooting down a drone 9 km away, said Strategic Industries Minister, Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Ihnat also spoke about the modernization of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADDS) used by Ukrainian. Possible upgrades will involve equipping these systems with thermal imaging technology to boost their hit rate.



