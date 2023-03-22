Frankfort elementary school teacher suspected of having child porn

1
Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
·1 min read
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Suncrest Elementary School third-grade teacher Cody Shanks found himself in the Miami County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of possession child pornography.

Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children received a tip about child pornography. That tip led to a search warrant being served on a residence located in the 300 block West Indiana 218 in Bunker Hill, according to a news release from the state police.

Police arrested Shanks, 28, based on the evidence they found there three counts of suspicion of possessing child pornography.

A person in the administrative offices at Suncrest Elementary School said the school had no comment about Shanks.

The Journal & Courier called Superintendent Matt Rhonda for comment about Shanks' employment status and how the school district informed parents. He has not returned the call and has not responded to the J&C's request for any emails sent to parents regarding Shanks.

The J&C also requested a copy of any email sent to parents about Shanks's arrest and charges. No one has responded to the request as of Wednesday afternoon.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Frankfort elementary school teacher suspected of having child porn

