Frankfort fisherman guilty in federal Platte River vandalism trial

Feb. 8—GRAND RAPIDS — A Frankfort man was convicted in federal court of misdemeanor tampering and vandalism after a judge found he illegally widened the mouth of a river in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Andrew Blair Howard, 62, was charged in May by U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten for actions prosecutors allege took place Aug. 15, 2022.

"The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a Michigan jewel," Totten said, following the verdict issued Wednesday afternoon by federal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent.

"Mr. Howard had a policy dispute with the National Park Service and took matters into his own hands, breaking the law rather than using lawful means to advocate for his position," Totten said.

Court filings by Totten's office accused Howard of using a shovel to dig a trench in the Platte River and of stacking large rocks on a dam to divert the river's natural flow.

Howard's actions, prosecutors said, caused unauthorized diversion of the river as it emptied into Lake Michigan and "destruction to wetlands and wildlife, and losses — some immeasurable — to the public and the National Park Service."

A National Park Service ranger, wearing a body camera, apparently witnessed Howard, identified as a local fisherman, digging with a shovel and adding rocks to a dam and told the ranger he'd experienced issues navigating his boat and was "enhancing" the river, a trial brief states.

Beginning in the late 1960s, the State of Michigan and the National Park Service began regularly dredging the Platte River from the boat launch to the mouth of the river, allowing those fishing for salmon to traverse from Platte River to Platte Bay and Lake Michigan.

The decision to dredge followed a harrowing 1967 storm on the big lake in which seven people fishing for salmon drowned and, at one point, 42 were unaccounted for when their boats overturned and they couldn't reach safer waters in Platte Bay.

"Hundreds of boats were beached, dozens were awash near shore as late as Sunday morning after capsizing or being unable to reach safety on the beach," the Record-Eagle reported on Sept. 25, 1967. "The search for other victims and efforts to account for all persons caught on the lake in hundreds of boats by the storm continued today."

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was created in 1970, extending along an approximately 35-mile stretch of Lake Michigan's eastern coastline and the Platte River flows through about four miles of the park before emptying into Lake Michigan.

In 2015, the National Park Service released results of an environmental assessment study which examined long-term effects of annual dredging and offered alternatives, including ending dredging and restoring the riverbank to its natural path and elevations, as previously reported.

In 2016, the state's Department of Natural Resources was set to dredge the mouth of the Platte under a park services permit, but that didn't happen after park officials cited environmental and tourism concerns.

The National Park Service then stopped dredging the river altogether, a still-debated decision as acknowledged in the government's trial brief in the Howard case.

"This decision to stop the dredging was — and continues to be — controversial in northern Michigan," prosecutors said.

"Without dredging, sediment and sand builds up at the mouth of the Platte River that reduces boaters' ability to navigate through the Platte River into Platte Bay in Lake Michigan," they said.

Those opposing the plan also have said, when the river is not dredged, it becomes a safety issue because boats cannot get onto or off the lake.

It is illegal to tamper with or destroy, deface or damage federal park areas. These Class B misdemeanors are punishable by up to six months in jail, a $5,000 fine, five years of probation and restitution.

"The National Park Service appreciates the support of the U.S. Attorney's Office in enforcing the laws that help protect this place for future generations," said Superintendent Scott Tucker. "Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was created in 1970 to preserve and protect this spectacular place."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren F. Biksacky prosecuted the case; Howard was represented by Tony Valentine. Efforts to reach Valentine for comment were unsuccessful.