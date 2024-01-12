Frankfort golf range dome collapses amid storm: fire officials

TechCrunch

Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.