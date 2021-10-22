Frankfort man accused of starting deadly apartment building fire

A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly starting the fire that killed two people at an apartment complex in Frankfort last month, the Louisville branch of the ATF announced Thursday night.

Ibrahim Muhammad was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center Thursday night on charges of murder, first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree assault. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

ATF Louisville said evidence recovered during the investigation revealed that the fire was started intentionally. Zeph Rushin, 21, and Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, 20, died while about six others were hurt.

The State Journal in Frankfort reported that one victim was sent to the University of Louisville burn center and one other was hurt while jumping out of the burning building.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news partner, interviewed Muhammad shortly after the fire. Muhammad was very remorseful in the interview and said he lost his home in the fire as well.