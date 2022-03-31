Frankfort man charged with surveillance in Colonie school arrested on more charges

A Frankfort man initially arrested for unlawful surveillance after allegedly taking pictures in a school bathroom in Colonie faces additional charges from New York State Police in Herkimer.

Patrick F. Morgan, 57, was arrested Monday for 11 counts of unlawful surveillance, a felony; as well as endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, according to a release from state police.

Morgan was arrested Feb. 14 by the Colonie Police Department for two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance, after a camera disguised as a phone charger was discovered in a co-ed employee bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School where he worked, Colonie police reported. It contained videos and images of male and female faculty in various stages of undress, police said.

State police reported Wednesday additional victims in Herkimer County have been identified since Morgan's arrest in February. He was released on his own recognizance following his arrest this week.

There are no indications of any additional victims or charges, and no local schools or businesses are involved, state police said in the release.

