Frankfort man killed, suspect detained and charged with murder

A man in Frankfort was shot and killed Thursday morning, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

Police received a call early Thursday morning about a man who had been shot on Owenton Avenue, per police. When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Camron Green, 21, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to police. He was on scene when officers arrived and state he was the one who shot the victim.