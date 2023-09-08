Frankfort murderer sentenced to 110 years in prison for NHK killings

FRANKFORT, Ind. — NHK Factory killer 28-year-old Garry Cecil Ferrell II will be a free man if he can live another 80 years in an Indiana prison.

Ferrell killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Promise Mays, and her grandmother, Pamela Sledd, 62, about 4 p.m. Aug. 18, 2021, at shift change at the NHK factory on the west side of Frankfort.

Clinton Superior Court Judge Justin Hunter sentenced Ferrell on Thursday to 55 years in prison for each murder, and Hunter ordered the sentences be served consecutively, meaning one after the other.

Ferrell pleaded guilty in April to murder in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the death penalty.

All totaled, Ferrell received a 110-year sentence. Indiana law requires Ferrell to serve 75% of the sentence before he can be released. With roughly two years' credit for pretrial detention counting towards his sentence, Ferrell has a little more than 80 years remaining. He'll be 108 if he ever is released.

In his sentencing order, Hunter noted the harm suffered by the Mays and Sledd at Farrell's hands.

"... (B)oth victims watched the other being shot, and defendant committed the murders while he was committing an offense of confinement with a deadly weapon," Hunter wrote.

"With respect to the Murder he inflicted upon Pamela Sled, Defendant shot Ms. Sledd after she had turned her back and was treating from the scene of the offense she had witnessed against her granddaughter," Hunter wrote in his sentencing order.

Ferrell parked next to Sledd's black Chevy in the parking lot shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 18, 2021. He opened his car's trunk, then forced Mays from her grandmother's car, according to prosecutors, who cited factory security video for the grim details of the killings.

With his semiautomatic handgun in his right hand, Ferrell dragged Mays to the back of his car and tried to force her into the trunk, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Sledd got out of her car and had words with him, prosecutors said, but Ferrell pointed to the factory and then aimed the gun at Sledd as she was backing away from the scene, prosecutors said.

Ferrell shot Sledd three times as she tried to get away. She collapsed in the parking lot, according to prosecutors.

Ferrell then turned his attention to Mays, who was crouched behind his car refusing to get into the trunk, prosecutors said. Ferrell shot Mays, and she fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

Ferrell got in his car, backed over Mays' body and headed out of the parking lot and east on Indiana 28, prosecutors said. Police intercepted him on the state highway and chased him into Frankfort, where he wrecked his car in the construction zone, police said Wednesday.

Ferrell faced as many as 130 years in prison if he received the maximum sentence, but Hunter found qualities in Ferrell to lessen the sentence.

For example, Hunter noted that Ferrell had been a law-abiding person before the crime, and he cooperated with police, as well as he accepted responsibility for his crimes by pleading guilty. Hunter found that Ferrell was remorseful and suffered from an intellectual disability that affected his judgment and actions. Additionally, Ferrell suffered from trauma in his childhood, which was a reason to not give him the maximum sentence, Hunter ruled.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Frankfort murderer sentenced to 110 years in prison for NHK killings