Frankfort police searching for missing girl who could possibly be in Lexington

Frankfort police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to the department.

Brooklyn Taylor was last seen in Frankfort Saturday evening. A detective on the case said it’s possible Taylor is in Lexington and may be looking for a ride to Ohio, but police haven’t fully confirmed that lead yet.

Police said they could not release why the girl went missing. She’s described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Police later said on Facebook that she “may have changed her hair color to a dark brown/reddish color in an attempt to alter her appearance.”

Police encouraged anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts to reach out at 502-875-8523.