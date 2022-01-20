Frankfort suspects arrested in Lafayette after chase

Frankfort Police Department cruiser, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in Frankfort.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jordan Swope of Frankfort spent most of Thursday evading police, but he eventually surrendered in Lafayette, according to Frankfort police.

Frankfort police noticed Swope, 22, in a car Thursday morning, and officers tried to stop the car at Farmers Gravel Road and Indiana 39.

The car with Swope in the passenger seat sped away, and police briefly gave chase, police said.

After the chase, an officer in an unmarked car noticed the car heading west on Indiana 38 through Dayton and into Lafayette, according to Frankfort police. The officer lost sight of the car in Lafayette traffic.

Swope apparently got dropped off, but officers caught sight of the car on Teal Road, and chased it to Apache Drive, according to Lafayette. police, who arrested the driver, Morgan Long, 26, of Frankfort.

Police later tracked Swope to the area of Ninth Street and Potomac Avenue. Hours later, he surrendered.

Frankfort officer booked Swope into the Clinton County Jail on warrants charging him with two counts of a serious violent felon, theft of a firearm and counterfeiting. Additionally, he was booked in on suspicion of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.

Frankfort officers booked Long into the Clinton County Jail on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, assisting a criminal, neglect of a dependent and reckless driving.

“It was great teamwork from all agencies that led to the safe capture of these two individuals,” Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said. “These suspects had no regard to the public’s safety especially for the children in the vehicle and our officers made the right call to terminate the pursuit.”

