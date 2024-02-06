Frankie Bridge feared she would die after discovering tumour

What did you miss?

Frankie Bridge has revealed the terrifying moment she was diagnosed with a tumour recently, admitting she had been worried she would die.

The Saturdays singer told Loose Women viewers that luckily it had turned out to be benign, but shared the tough week she went through while waiting for a diagnosis and keeping the news from her children.

Bridge also talked about her mum's cancer treatment and how she felt hearing of her diagnosis.

What, how, and why?

Frankie Bridge has opened up on a recent health scare when doctors found a tumour on her neck during a headache check up, admitting that it had left her scared she would die.

The Saturdays singer was discussing cancer with the Loose Women panel on Tuesday's show following the King's diagnosis and revealed that she had had her own brush with the disease.

Frankie Bridge discovered a tumour on her neck. (Future Publishing via Getty Images)

She shared: "Because I suffer with headaches I just recently had an MRI and by chance they found something on my neck so I had to have another MRI, and it turned out to be a tumour, which is benign, it doesn't need treating, it's absolutely fine.

"But for that first week where the doctor had rang me to tell me the results of the MRI, Wayne was away, I was in the middle of cooking the boys dinner and he was like, 'We've found a tumour...I don't want to say what it is yet because I don't know, I'm going to have to present it to a board of specialists.'

"Instantly I just thought, that's it. This is my time, I'm going to be sick, I did go straight away to, 'oh god, I'm going to die'."

Frankie Bridge has two sons with husband Wayne Bridge. (PA)

Luckily, Bridge was fine but the mum of two said: "I had to hold it together for the boys and luckily for me that outcome was it's just really rare, it's really unfortunate, they've only come across it because they were scanning me for my headaches and it will be something we have to monitor.

"But that week of not telling the kids, not telling friends, I think I just breezed through the week, I didn't really take anything in. So I can imagine when it is a horrible outcome, I can't even imagine what that feels like."

She also spoke about finding out her mum had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She has now recovered after treatment, but recalling her mum's diagnosis she said: "I was actually on the school run. She'd tried ringing me and because I was picking up the boys I'd ignored it, so my dad sent me a message saying you need to answer the phone to your mum. It was a shock and I couldn't properly acknowledge it because the boys got in the car and I'm trying to fight back tears."

What else has been happening on Loose Women?

Prue Leith opened up about meeting her husband. (ITV screengrab)

On Monday's Loose Women, Bake Off star Prue Leith stopped in with her husband John Playfair and they told how they had actually met while he was on a date with someone else.

Leith said that a friend had asked her to stop into her house for a drink and added: "When I got in there, there were these two guys standing there and these two sisters, my friend and her sister. In the corner was this little table with candles and champagne – it was all such an obvious set-up!

"I was desperate to get out of there and I hardly listened to a word John was saying because I kept thinking, 'I am a gooseberry here.' And then he turned up the next day at my house!"

Loose Women airs on ITV at 12.30pm on weekdays.

Read more: Frankie Bridge