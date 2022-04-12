Frankie Dale Belcher sentenced for second-degree sexual assault

Apr. 12—PRINCETON — After apologizing to his victims and saying that God had forgiven his sins, a Mercer County man was sentenced Monday to a term of 20 to 50 years in prison for the second-degree sexual assault of two boys.

In January, 66-year-old Frankie Dale Belcher of Princeton pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, which is punishable with a sentence to 10 to 25 years in prison.

An investigation started in Nov. 25, 2019 when Trooper J.I. Jones of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment responded to sexual assault allegations made by two boys.

The victims said that Belcher had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions over the span of several months, Jones said in his criminal complaint. Jones observed forensic interviews conducted by Child Protest staff for both boys, who said Belcher lured them to his farm with the prospect of making money in exchange for manual labor.

One of the victims told investigators that he started visiting Belcher's farm and staying there during the summer of 2016. The boys would come to the farm during weekends to work, but said that they did "very little work" around the property.

They spent most of their time was spent shooting pool and riding Belcher's four-wheeler, Jones stated in his report. One of the boys said Belcher kept luring him to his property by paying him cash for minimal work, and by allowing him access to the four-wheeler.

Belcher also bought a dirt bike for one of the victims and told him that he now had to do anything for him because of the gift, Jones said. The victims advised him that he would not, "knowing the defendant was grooming him and planning to sexually assault and abuse" him.

The second victim made similar statements during his forensic interview, Jones said in his report. Belcher would bribe him in an attempt to get him to perform sex acts. Belcher also offered to buy him gifts such as a four-wheeler, a cow, and even offered land and to be put in Belcher's will.

Jones stated that he spoke to Belcher on Nov. 30, 2019. Belcher voluntarily agreed to come to the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. During a recorded interview, Belcher admitted to grabbing both victims' privates and performing sex acts on them.

In December 2019, Belcher was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

During the sentencing hearing Monday, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch asked Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to impose the maximum sentence for both second-degree sexual assault charges and run them consecutively. Belcher had lured the boys to his home with promises of work and their parents had trusted him with their children, she said.

Belcher then committed sexual acts with them, and "manipulated them into thinking it was OK and God's plan," she said.

Attorney Derrick Lefler, who represented Belcher, told the court that his client accepted responsibility for his actions and had confessed when the investigation began. Lefler said it was "clear that Mr. Belcher is manageable in the community," and had met the conditions of home confinement.

Lefler asked the court to consider an alternative sentence for Belcher.

Belcher's sister asked the court for leniency, saying that the family did not condone his actions and that he felt sorry for the pain he had caused the boys and his family. She spoke about how he once helped a woman who could not get her property's hay cut by doing it for free, and how he once helped a homeless man by buying him some shoes and feeding him. She also told the court that many members of his family are elderly and could pass away before he's released from prison.

Belcher addressed the court. He apologized to the victims, who attended the sentencing.

"I want to apologize to my family and friends, and I want to apologize to the court," Belcher said after he stood. He looked at the victims. "You guys did me a favor when you turned me in. I was headed to hell."

Belcher said that when he 15, he was sexually assaulted by a man who gave him a ride.

"For 50 years, I kept the secret because I was ashamed," he said. "Like I say, I take full responsibility for my actions. What I did was wrong. I ask for forgiveness and I ask for mercy."

After Belcher addressed the court, Judge Sadler noted that he was 66 years old, had been on home confinement for two years with no issues, a large family that supported him, had health problems including diabetes, and "appears to be very religious."

Then Sadler spoke about the case's aggravating factors. The victims did the best job of describing Belcher's actions, he said.

Sadler said that "grooming activity that took place" was a classic method used by sex offenders. Belcher gained not only the victims' trust, but the trust of their parents as well, plus he "had a good reputation in the community and uses it like a tool."

"He had them over to his farm, pays them, gives them gifts, slowly gains their trust and slowly begins sexual activity, then full actual activity," Sadler said.

"The kids might not have known what it was, but they described it to a T," Sadler stated, adding that in the sexual offender evaluation conducted prior to sentencing, Belcher had shown "a tendency to place some of the responsibility for the actions on the victims themselves."

Belcher appeared to have "little regard for the impact on the victims," Sadler said. "He seemed more concerned about loss of reputation in the community."

"Because of the egregious nature of these offenses, these are crimes that call out for punishment and serve as a deterrent to others," Sadler said, adding that home confinement was inappropriate because Belcher rarely left home.

Sadler sentenced Belcher to the maximum of 10 to 25 years for each of the two sexual assault offense, and set them to run consecutively. He was given credit for one day in jail and 858 days in home confinement. After being released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life and be under 20 years of supervision.

Lynch said later that Belcher must serve 20 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said that Belcher could, with good behavior, discharge his sentence within 25 years, but he still must wait 20 years before being eligible for parole.

Cochran said later that Lynch and the West Virginia State Police did an "outstanding job" prosecuting and investigating the case.

Sadler remanded Belcher to the Southern Regional Jail pending his transfer to the state Department of Corrections.

As the bailiff led Belcher from the courtroom, he looked at the victims seated nearby.

"Guys, I'm sorry," he said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

