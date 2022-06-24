Frankie Gonzalez-Rivera, 19, charged with sex offenses against 10-year-old

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 19-year-old man who formerly lived in Dover has been charged with committing two sex offenses against a 10-year-old child.

The Tuscarawas County Grand Jury indicted Frankie Gonzalez-Rivera on two counts of gross sexual imposition, failure to comply with driver's license laws and aggravated menacing.

The indictment alleges that Gonzalez-Rivera had sexual contact with the victim and touched her genitalia. He is charged with causing the child to believe he would cause serious physical harm to the victim or the victim's property. He is accused of knowingly displaying a fictitious driver's license or identification card.

The alleged offenses allegedly occurred May 10, according to the indictment.

The defendant is also known as Vicente Chel and Chante, court records show.

Gonzalez-Rivera has not entered a plea in the case, which is assigned to Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest.

