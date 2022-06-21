Franklin awarded AAA bond rating, first time in town history

FRANKLIN — For the first time in its history, Franklin has earned the highest possible bond rating by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings.

“Achieving a AAA bond rating is the ultimate team accomplishment in local government,” said Town Administrator Jamie Hellen, in a phone interview. “It’s something that will save the taxpayers millions of dollars in the long run.”

Such savings come from enjoying lower interest rates when the municipality borrows or requests funds for capital projects.

AAA is the highest rating assigned to an issuer's bonds by a major credit rating agencies. AAA-rated bonds have a high degree of creditworthiness because their issuers are easily able to meet financial commitments and are deemed to have the lowest risk of default.

“(The rating) signals to investors that we’re of highest financial status and, as a result, you should consider lending us money to do those projects at a very low interest rate,” Hellen added.

Several factors pushed the city up one final notch, from its previous AA+ rating, according to S&P Global Ratings. Some of those include:

Budgetary modifications during the pandemic, which places the town in a good spot for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1

Little depreciation in the employment and tax base during the pandemic, indicating a strong local economy,

Continuous economic development projects

A strong real estate environment that keeps tax rates low and affordable.

Franklin was able to curate a stable financial portfolio amid economic, and several other, uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

“As soon as we saw what was going on … we went into ultra-conservative mode,” said Finance Director Christopher Sandini.

The town immediately revised all estimates, put on a hiring freeze, and instructed all departments to cut the budgets where necessary but still “maintain the level of services taxpayers have come to expect.”

The past year “demonstrated to Standard & Poor’s that we are a strong community because we came through it (the pandemic) relatively unscathed,” Sandini said.

Hellen said the historic town record reflects the unity and collaboration of the Town Council, Finance Committee, boards, committees, staff and residents.

After zoning in on this goal for years, “It’s like winning the Super Bowl. Everyone had to do their job to get this victory,” he said.

The support from elected officials and, Hellen specifically highlights the work of Treasurer-Collector Kerri Bertone and Sandini to help move Franklin to the next level.

“I think the town has deserved a AAA rating for quite a while,” Sandini said.

Sandini said that a potential reason for the town's delay in receiving the AAA rating is because there isn't a downside to rating agencies maintaining a town’s current rating.

The achievement was aided by the town’s reserve levels showing it is financially sound.

“We demonstrate that in our conservative nature and by identifying new revenue sources that can help us with the stability of our budgets,” said Sandini.

The Community Preservation Act is one of those new sources. This is a surcharge on real estate tax bills which go into a fund that the town can use for open space, historical preservation, and affordable housing projects. With the state matching this surcharge, Sandini said Franklin has approximately 1.8 million coming into the town every year to support bigger capital projects.

He notes that streamlining information — such as year-to-date financial reports data reports — to Standard & Poor helped push them out of the AA+ label.

“They (rating agencies) finally saw the light and awarded us a AAA,” he said.

After light celebrations, Helen said the team is “on to the next project.”

Franklin’s AAA status motivated the town to take on bigger projects, like open space purchases, infrastructure and recreation. Over the next couple of years, he said a larger scale project Franklin plans to tackle is remodeling Remington Middle and Jefferson Elementary School.

“It allows our financial portfolio to not have any huge spikes or increases and allows us to continue on with current investments,” Hellen said. “With a AAA bond rating … the town is prepared to meet future challenges.”

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Franklin history was made, the town earned it's first AAA bond rating