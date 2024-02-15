Franklin-based podcast Steel Magnolias partners with Tennessee tourism groups

The popular Franklin-based podcast, Steel Magnolias, has announced a partnership with two Tennessee tourism booster groups to showcase rural communities.

The South Central Tennessee Tourism Association and Experience TN have partnered with the two sisters who host the podcast, which sits in the top 1% of Williamson County's most popular podcasts. Together, they will highlight hidden gems around the area.

“These are going to make amazing stories, and even more amazing visits for the podcast listeners who decide to come and experience this spectacular region of Tennessee,” said Ryan French, CEO of the South Central tourism group.

Sisters Lainie Stubblefield and Laura Beth Peters launched Steel Magnolias with the intention of educating and welcoming newcomers who had recently relocated to the South. Their idea resonated. In the past six years, their following has rapidly grown on a variety of platforms.

“We started the podcast in 2018 because we felt there was a need for a resource that could help people understand the South,” Lainie said. “People move here from all over the country and the world, and they don’t always know what to expect.”

Plans for the collaboration include podcasts from the small towns and rural communities in the South Central Tennessee region. It also calls for cross promotion of content captured from on-site visits.

“We’re so proud of how far the show has come and we would never have guessed some of the scenarios and opportunities the show has offered us.” said Peters. “Partnering with Experience Tennessee is a great next step in continuing to tell great Southern stories to people all over the world.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Franklin-based podcast Steel Magnolias partners with tourism groups