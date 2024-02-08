Franklin cancels Fourth of July events, delays roundabout due to construction

Feb. 8—Franklin City Council said the annual Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks will be postponed for 2024 due to the amount of construction in downtown Franklin and at Community Park.

In addition, the planned start of construction for the roundabout at East Sixth Street/Ohio 123 at the entrance drives to the new Franklin High School and Community Park has been delayed until April 2025 due to the infrastructure construction projects already underway, City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said.

The city is in the midst of several infrastructure projects downtown as part of the major renovation on Main Street and the new Riverfront project focusing on River Street, Westendorf said. While the construction "has been very inconvenient at times," he said there are multiple crews working on multiple projects, and overall it's been going well.

"The festival piece is a concern," Westendorf said. "City staff has recommended the postponement of the parades and festivals in 2024 and 2025 because of safety, accessibility and traffic flow issues."

However, he said depending on the construction progress, there is a possibility of having a Fourth of July parade in 2025.

"I hate not having a Fourth of July parade and festival," said Councilman Matt Wilcher.

Vice Mayor Todd Hall said, "we should save our money then blow everything up by having a humongous celebration when the work is done."

Councilman Denny Centers agreed with Hall to have a huge celebration when the downtown project is completed.

Westendorf said the construction will not impact the annual Jim Mears Memorial Day Parade in May.

Getting into Community Park from East Sixth Street/Ohio 123 is already difficult, as the construction has started on a $4.14 million water infrastructure project for a 500,000 gallon above-ground water storage tank, a booster station, generator and about 1,500 feet of water main along East Sixth Street/Ohio 123 and the Community Park access road.

Sunesis Construction Company won that construction contract, which will be funded by a $1.55 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development and a 20-year, $2.59 million Water Supply Revolving Loan to the city.

The new water storage tank is located behind the former JEMS Building as construction crews have used some of the dirt from the hill for a three-foot berm around the new playground to prevent flood damage.