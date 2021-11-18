Franklin Central wrestler Ayden Harper died Wednesday

Akeem Glaspie, Indianapolis Star
Franklin Central senior wrestler Ayden Harper died Wednesday.
Franklin Central senior wrestler Ayden Harper, 17, passed away Wednesday, according to a statement from the Franklin Central Athletic Department.

Ayden Harper was known as "The Hammer" by friends and family.

He is survived by his parents, Taniel Harper and Andy Kerns; siblings Addilyn Kerns and Allen “Danger” Kerns; grandparents, Dee Johnson, Tim Johnson, Jaque Harper, and Alan Harper; Aunt, Collin (Caleb) Hewitt.

"The Franklin Central family is devastated by the tragic loss of Ayden Harper," Franklin Central Athletic Director Greg Orr said via email. "Ayden was a Senior Captain and a well-respected leader on the wrestling team. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Ayden's family and they are in our thoughts and prayers."

Harper qualified for the semistate tournament as a junior, compiling a 27-12 record at the 113 weight class.

As a sophomore, Harper went 21-14, reaching the third round of the Shelbyville sectional at 106.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 22.

A GoFundMe page established to cover family funeral expenses was created Wednesday. As of Thursday, the fund has generated more than $3,000 of its $10,000 goal. Those interested in donating can donate via this link.

