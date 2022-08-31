Franklin child, 2, dies after being left in hot car outside home

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly left unattended in a vehicle outside a Summerall Road home.

The child's name has not been released and police are still trying to determine how long the toddler had been left in the vehicle, authorities said.

Franklin police responded around 2:21 p.m. Tuesday to a fire radio call about a child in cardiac arrest at a home on Summerall Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather.

Arriving officers found a neighbor who serves a member of the local fire department administering CPR to the unresponsive child, authorities said. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital medical units arrived and tried to resuscitate the girl before she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the toddler had been left unattended in the vehicle, and a further investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances and how long the child was in the vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

An autopsy by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is slated to be conducted to determine the cause and manner of the child's death.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Franklin Township Police Department and the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer responded to investigate.

Anyone with information related to the child's death is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information also can be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

