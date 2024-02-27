Franklin Co. business owners accused of running $185,000 'SNAP trafficking' ring

Franklin County business owners are accused of stealing nearly $185,000 in taxpayers' money through a welfare benefits "trafficking ring," according to the Office of the State Inspector General.

Marie Registe and Duckens Paul, owners of the Haitian Caribbean Mini Market, 116 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, are accused of buying Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from welfare recipients in exchange for cash or ineligible items at half the value of the benefits, according to a news release from the inspector general.

They each face multiple felony counts connected to the improper exchange of SNAP benefits (a federal program formerly known as food stamps) and related offenses, according to court records filed by Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns' office in Chambersburg.

Court records on Monday afternoon indicated Registe and Paul had yet to be arraigned on the charges. The phone number listed for their business was disconnected Monday.

How did the SNAP trafficking ring work?

SNAP trafficking is the illegal exchange of SNAP benefits for cash, services or anything other than food. Typically, a SNAP recipient uses an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) ACCESS card to buy eligible food items with their benefits, which is up to $973 a month for a family of four, according to Pennsylvania's SNAP website.

Registe and Paul are accused of buying SNAP benefits from dozens of welfare recipients in exchange for half the value of the benefits in cash or non-food items, according to the inspector general's office. They completed EBT transactions to be reimbursed for the SNAP benefits.

This activity occurred between May 3, 2021 and Jan. 28, 2023.

The duo's actions amounted to a "racketeering enterprise involving theft and dealing in proceeds of illegal activity," according to the inspector general's office.

"By engaging in this activity, the owners illegally obtained payment from the SNAP program, causing a threat to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s public assistance system, using the system to enrich themselves, and depriving the intended recipients of their benefits. In total, the defendants illegally received $184,757.07," the inspector general's office wrote in the news release.

Regitse is also accused of fraudulently receiving $7,745 by failing to report to the Franklin County Public Assistance Office that she owned and operated the store and collected SNAP benefits, according to the inspector general's office.

The investigation began following a tip from a member of the public and was carried out in "close coordination" with the Department of Human Services, according to the release. DHS administers Pennsylvania's public assistance programs, and the inspector general's office works with DHS to investigate potential fraud of abuse of the programs.

From 2018: Minority-owned businesses make groceries more accessible in Chambersburg

What are the charges against the Haitian Caribbean Mini Market owners?

Registe, 39, is charged with 11 felonies: buying/exchanging SNAP benefits, fraudulent traffic/SNAP benefits, two counts of theft by deception, deceptive business practices, fraudulently obtaining welfare assistance, corrupt organization, and four counts of conspiracy of the first four listed offenses.

Paul, 38, faces nine felony counts identical to Registe's, excluding fraudulently obtaining welfare and one count of theft by deception.

Registe's charges come with a maximum sentence of 102 years in prison and $215,000 in fines, while Paul could face up to 88 years in prison and fines of $185,000. Their actual sentences could be far less.

Training for a good life: U.S. congressman explores 'pathways to the American dream' at Franklin County CareerTech

The investigation is ongoing. Here's how to submit tips

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit information anonymously using the inspector general office's fraud complaint website or the Welfare Fraud Tipline (1-800-932-0582). Reference the "Haitian Caribbean Mini Market investigation."

"The dismantling of this SNAP trafficking ring underscores the Office of State Inspector General's unwavering commitment to preserving public trust in our assistance programs," said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. "Through diligent investigation, collaboration with local authorities, and tips from the public, OSIG remains vigilant in protecting taxpayer funds and ensuring that benefits reach those in genuine need. We urge the public to continue reporting any suspected fraud or abuse, as they play a critical role in upholding the integrity of our assistance systems."

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County mini market owners accused of 'SNAP trafficking'