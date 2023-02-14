Franklin Co. man arrested for possession of child pornography

Feb. 13—FRANKLIN COUNTY — Friday, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Brookville man on charges of possession of child pornography after serving a search warrant on his Franklin County home.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, the investigation by Trooper Vincent Scott began in July 2022 after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Trp. Scott and detectives from the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force determined that images depicting child pornography had been downloaded by a resident located on Catfish Lane in Brookville.

Trp. Scott applied for and received a search warrant which was served on the residence Friday.

While at the home, troopers determined that a resident, Mark A. Kolb, 54, was in possession of numerous images depicting child pornography.

Kolb was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Jail where he was incarcerated on initial charges of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

Kolb will soon make an initial appearance in the Franklin County Circuit Court.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department assisted in the investigation.