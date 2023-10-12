Franklin County assault suspect tried to escape on a Greyhound, until it broke down

A wanted man’s escape attempt was thwarted by a broken down bus, after he allegedly brutally attacked a man inside a home north of Pasco.

Franklin County deputies arrested Pedro “Peter” Sarabia, 28, after the Greyhound bus he was on broke down outside of Connell, Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Faurholt said.

Now he’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail in Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Sarabia allegedly talked about where to hide the body of a man after he and two others allegedly attacked him in a home in the 4600 block of Janet Road, Detective Sgt. Steve Warren told the Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The man was able to escape the home before the attackers were able to kill him and reached a neighbor’s home, who called 911. Faurholt said he remains in an Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.

Faurholt initially asked for $500,000 bail for Sarabia, pointing out that the issue in this case is trying to figure out how many crimes he might be guilty of. Sarabia had four outstanding warrants, including one from when he was a juvenile in Grant County, more than 10 years ago.

When he heard his two co-defendants were arrested, Sarabia got on a bus heading for Iowa, Faurholt said. Police were able to catch up to the bus because it was stopped after breaking down in Connell.

Burrowes went above the recommended amount, because of the potential danger to community and concerns he wasn’t going to show up to future court hearings.

The two other men accused in the attack, Conner A. Gray, 23, and Mario Uvalle, 33, have both been released from the jail after paying bond. Gray’s bail was $15,000 and Uvalle’s was $75,000.

Both of the men have been charged with first-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree assault.

They’ve all been ordered to not have any contact with the victim in the case, a 25-year-old man.

Attack and Robbery

Gray and the victim planned to go out drinking on Oct. 6 when they were invited over to a home on the 4600 block of Janet Road. The owner of the home on Janet Road is not currently a suspect in the attack.

The two men went to the home and started drinking and using cocaine. Gray allegedly invited Uvalle over. He brought Sarabia along with him, and they also used cocaine, according to court documents.

The situation allegedly started to spiral out of control, when Gray got upset at the victim because he believed that the man was throwing rocks at his home earlier in the week.

As part of the argument, Uvalle allegedly got upset, grabbed the man by the throat and pinned him against the door. Uvalle allegedly pulled a handgun out and threatened to kill the man for throwing rocks.

After making the threats, Uvalle put away the gun and let go of the man’s throat.

Gray allegedly took this moment to show the victim he could “beat his a--” and got and top of him and began punching him. He told police he punched the man five times before stopping.

But when he stopped, Sarabia and Uvalle allegedly took over and beat the man. Uvalle allegedly threatened to stab the man’s eyes out.

After beating him, the men stopped and Uvalle and Sarabia started talking about murdering the man.

They also allegedly went through the man’s pockets and took several $20 bills, his cocaine, wallet and his phone, which they broke.

“Conner said he heard Mario and Peter discuss a field they could bury (the victim) in,” according to court documents. “Mario and Peter began to pace back and fourth, discussing plans on what to do with (the man).“

As the man was sitting there, Uvalle would pull out his gun and threaten to kill the man.

Escape

After the threats, the man decided to make a break for it and broke a glass window in the room. Uvalle and Sarabia allegedly pulled him back in leaving a 3-inch cut on his stomach.

The man was able to make another break for it, and escaped the house.

A neighbor spotted him standing by her fence about 10:20 p.m. When she approached, she found that the man had a bleeding cut on his stomach.

He allegedly had two teeth knocked out, his eyebrows were split open and a bloody nose.

After the attack, the suspects fled.