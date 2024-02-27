Franklin County cancels weekly tornado siren test Wednesday, citing possible severe weather

The Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security agency has announced that the weekly test of its outdoor warning siren system scheduled for noon Wednesday has been canceled due to the forecast of possible severe weather.

"Franklin County and central Ohio are at a Slight Risk for severe weather (Tuesday and Wednesday)," the agency said on their X page. "Due to the threat of severe weather and to avoid confusion, FCEM&HS will suspend the noon test of the Outdoor Warning Siren System (Wednesday), February 28, 2024."

The county's tornado warning system utilizes 198 outdoor sirens located across Franklin County, according to the agency's website. When the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for Franklin County, the sirens are activated. Once activated, they sound for three minutes followed by seven minutes of silence, then continue in that sequence until the warning is canceled.

The system is tested every Wednesday at noon to make sure that it is working properly. In the event of severe weather, the test is canceled to avoid confusing the public.

FCEM&HS said that if residents do hear the siren Wednesday, a tornado warning has been issued.

