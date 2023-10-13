Franklin County coach accused of sexual assaulting teens racks up child porn charges

A Franklin County baseball coach who was charged over the summer with sexually abusing four people, three of them minors, now faces more charges after the investigation revealed secret video recordings of children and adults, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Justin Biser, 44, of Waynesboro, is in Franklin County Jail on $500,000 bail, according to court records. He was arraigned Friday on 69 counts, including the indecent assault of a fourth child and for secretly recording naked images of the child, according to a news release from the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Biser is also accused of secretly recording videos of two other adults. His charges include 20 counts each of child pornography and knowingly filming or photographing a sex act, and 22 counts of invasion of privacy, according to court records.

He is also charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“Our investigation has uncovered a pattern where this defendant used his position in the community to get close to potential victims,” Henry said in a news release. “He is charged with assaulting both children and adults, video recording them without their consent, and taking steps to destroy recordings from his hidden cameras."

Biser's offenses are connected to seven victims, including three adults and four minors.

Biser was part of the Waynesboro Youth League

Biser was "actively involved in local youth baseball in Franklin County" during the time period in which he committed the alleged crimes, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Reports published by the Record Herald dating back to 2011 show Biser served as a coach for teams in the Waynesboro Youth League, a summer baseball program serving ages 4-18. He was president of the organization for at least 2018 and 2019. He also played a leading role in getting players who would have been on the American Legion team the opportunity to play with another league in 2020, when the regular Legion baseball season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The current president of the Waynesboro Youth League, Ryan Ditch, declined to comment on Thursday.

Fatal crash: Two-vehicle in Fulton County claims the life of Chambersburg man Wednesday afternoon

When did police begin investigating Justin Biser?

Authorities first charged Biser in August after the Attorney General's Office joined the Washington Township Police Department to investigate allegations that Biser sexually assaulted two teenage girls.

Police received a report that Biser gave alcohol to a 14-year-old girl, whose family he knew, then brought her to his home and touched her inappropriately, according to a news release from the AG's office. He then allegedly took her back to her home and followed her to her bedroom, then watched her undress and sexually assaulted her.

The investigation revealed that Biser sexually assaulted another teen about a year later. He invited the 17-year-old girl to sleep over at his home because she was fighting with her boyfriend, and she awoke to him sexually assaulting her, according to the AG's office.

Through the ages: A look at Franklin County's pro baseball players

What happened with the first charges against Justin Biser?

At a preliminary hearing on Oct. 10, the charges filed in August were maintained and will move forward in the process.

The hearing also included charges of strangulation, simple assault, false imprisonment and indecent assault that were filed against Biser in September in connection with an incident in June, court records show.

The preliminary hearing on Biser's latest charges is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Franklin County Central Court.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Child porn added to charges against former Waynesboro baseball coach