Franklin County commissioners set to approve body cameras for sheriff's office

Columbus chose Watchguard Video as the vendor to supply body cameras for police officers in 2016. The city is upgrading that technology in 2021 to have an increased look back capability and the ability to sync video with dash cameras inside cruisers.

Franklin County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday to approve the purchase of body camera equipment for county deputy sheriffs, more than 14 months after the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. by former deputy Jason Meade that highlighted the agency's lack of them.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes a resolution for the approval of a $2.52 million contract for body cameras and video storage for Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin's office to be supplied by WatchGuard Video Inc.

The firm's website claims the company "is the leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement, having supplied in-car video systems and body-worn cameras along with evidence management software to approximately one-third of all law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada."

WatchGuard says it manufactures its products in-house from its headquarters in the city of Allen, Texas, northeast of Dallas.

Casey Goodson shooting: No body camera video

In 2021, commissioners set aside $2 million in funding for the cameras, weeks after the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Goodson as he was entering his grandmother's home where he resided on the 3900 block of Estates Place on the Northeast Side.

On Dec. 4, 2020, Goodson, a Black man who was returning from a dentist's appointment, was shot multiple times by then-Franklin County Sheriff's office deputy Jason Meade, a white man who was working earlier with a U.S. Marshal Task Force on an unrelated operation searching for a wanted fugitive in the area.

Meade was indicted in December 2021, days before the one-year anniversary of the shooting, and charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide. He had left the sheriff's office five months earlier, taking a disability retirement after working with the department for 17 years.

Meade's defense attorney, Mark Collins, has said his client had returned to his vehicle after the unsuccessful task force operation when Meade saw Goodson pointing a gun as he drove by. Meade followed Goodson, who had a concealed carry permit for his gun, the short distance to his residence to confront him.

Collins said Goodson pointed his gun at Meade, who verbally commanded Goodson to drop his weapon. A nearby witness heard the commands and heard Meade fire several times, but did not see the shooting.

Goodson's family said he had Subway sandwiches for himself and family members in his hands and had used keys to open the kitchen door to the residence when he was shot multiple times in the back. A weapon was found under Goodson at the scene.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the lack of body cameras for Meade and other Franklin County deputies garnered attention as there were not eyewitnesses to the actual shooting.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio are investigating potential civil rights violations in the case.

Goodson's family has also filed a federal lawsuit against Meade and Franklin County.

The sheriff's office has been in the process of obtaining cameras since the weeks following Goodson's shooting. In January, the state of Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services awarded the sheriff's office $232,200 toward the body camera program.

Watchguard Video is the same vendor that Columbus chose in 2016 when body cameras were introduced to that police force. Columbus is investing more than $4 million in upgrading its body camera system in 2022.

The county commissioner's meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

