Franklin County constable faces 700 counts of trafficking, sexual extortion and more

A local official whose responsibilities include serving warrants and keeping the peace faces 704 criminal counts related to human trafficking, sexual extortion, involuntary servitude, prostitution and more.

Timothy Heefner, a constable in Chambersburg, is in Franklin County Jail on $1.25 million bail, according to online court records.

The 64-year-old was arrested Wednesday and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns.

The Franklin County District Attorney's Office and Chambersburg Police Department began investigating Heefner more than two years ago, after allegations were first reported to police in July 2021, according to the police department.

The case was presented to the Franklin County Investigative Grand Jury starting in January. On Sept. 8 investigators asked the grand jury to provide the official account of allegations to support the charged offenses.

The police department said it thanked the "female victims who were brave enough to come forward to report Heefner's criminal activities."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes themselves to be a victim of Heefner should call Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip via the Crimewatch website.

Heefner was arrested on charges in two related cases. One covers 99 counts of sexual extortion and attempted sexual extortion, and the other includes 605 counts ranging from trafficking to rape to corruption of minors, according to online court records.

What are the specific charges against Heefner?

Here is a complete rundown of his charges (and whether they are a felony or misdemeanor, and what degree):

58 counts of trafficking in individuals (second degree felony)

41 counts of attempted trafficking (second degree felony)

58 counts of involuntary servitude - controlled substance (first degree felony)

41 counts of attempted involuntary servitude (first degree felony)

one count of rape (first degree felony)

one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (first degree felony)

one count of sexual assault (second degree felony)

58 counts of criminal use of a communication facility (third degree felony)

41 counts of attempted criminal use of a communication facility (third degree felony)

58 counts of promoting prostitution (Felony)

41 counts of attempted promoting prostitution (third degree felony)

one count of sexual offenses (third degree felony)

one count of unlawful contact with a minor - prostitution (third degree felony)

one count of corruption of minors - defendant 18 or older (third degree felony)

one count of corruption of minors (first degree misdemeanor)

one count of indecent assault forcible compulsion (first degree misdemeanor)

one count of indecent assault threat of forcible compulsion (first degree misdemeanor)

one count of indecent assault - without consent (second degree misdemeanor)

58 counts of official oppression (second degree misdemeanor)

41 counts of attempted official oppression (second degree misdemeanor)

one count of indecent exposure (second degree misdemeanor)

58 counts of patronizing prostitutes (third degree misdemeanor)

41 counts of attempted patronizing prostitutes (third degree misdemeanor)

58 counts of sexual extortion - engage in sexual conduct/nudity (third degree felony)

41 counts of attempted sexual extortion (third degree felony)

Public Opinion has requested the affidavits of probable cause for both cases, which will describe the allegations against Heefner, from Manns' office. We will report on these documents — which a staffer in the court office described as the longest ones she has ever seen, with each being dozens of pages long — once we receive them.

What is a constable?

Heefner was elected constable for Chambersburg borough's Fourth Ward, election records show.

Considered law enforcement officers, constables have the authority to make arrests (with or without a warrant) for felonies and breaches of peace, according to constablepa.us. They perform services for magisterial district courts and are mandated to protect the polls on election days.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Chambersburg constable facing 700 counts of trafficking, prostitution