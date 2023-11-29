Franklin County coroner rules death of man near Pickerington a homicide, suspect not named

The Franklin County Coroner's Office on Tuesday ruled the death of a man near Pickerington as a homicide after police say he died from injuries suffered in a fight.

At 9:55 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Refugee Road after receiving reports of a disturbance, according to Columbus police. Before the officers arrived, 911 callers reported a fight and said one of the people involved stopped breathing.

Truro Township medics took the victim, Anthony J. Reitan, 34, to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he died at 10:52 p.m., according to police.

As of Tuesday evening, the other person involved in the fight, whose name Columbus police had not released, had not been charged with a crime. The homicide unit will investigate the case and request prosecutors file any charges it deems appropriate.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the death to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Refugee Road fight: Franklin County coroner rules death a homicide