Franklin County corrections officer arrested

Apr. 30—FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A corrections officer at the Franklin County Jail was arrested Friday, April 22 after an investigation by Maine State Police Troop C, said Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Wyatt Hanes, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence stalking and domestic violence assault, based on a referral to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Maine State Police conducted a separate criminal investigation into the allegations, Moss said.

Hanes has been placed on administrative leave and Franklin County Sheriff's Office is conducting its own investigation, Moss said.