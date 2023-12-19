Franklin County couple lose home, pets in fire while on vacation, but two others escaped

A loud boom broke a silent night in Franklin County last weekend, alerting neighbors who helped two grandmothers escape a fire that destroyed a home and everything in it.

Two family pets, however, perished.

Fire erupted at the home of Teresa Ott and John Baker in the 3400 block of Limekiln Road, Southampton Township, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The couple were away on vacation, but Ott's 88-year-old mother and a family friend were at the home. They awoke to what sounded like an explosion, according to Irene Jamison, neice of Ott and Baker.

"My grandma yelled to my aunt's friend, 'I think the house is on fire!" Jamison said.

Franklin Fire Co., Chambersburg, shared this photo of Teresa Ott and John Baker's home in the 3400 block of Limekiln Road, Southampton Township, overtaken by flames after crews responded at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

As flames spread from one end of the house, the two women ran to the other side where there was a bathroom with a small window.

The sound also woke three neighbors, including Pleasant Hall Fire Chief Tom Rine and his son, firefighter Mitchell Rine. They and fellow neighbor Ken Heck helped the women escape the burning home through the bathroom window, perhaps the smallest window in the house, Jamison said.

"Tom, Mitchell and Ken, they were pretty much the heroes that saved my grandma and the friend," Jamison said.

Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Co. reported that another firefighter, Lt. Logan Martin, also aided in the women's escape.

Fire companies remained on the scene until about 4:30 a.m., according to West End Fire and Rescue Co., of Shippensburg.

No home for Ott and Baker to return to

Unable to get plane tickets to go home a day earlier than planned, Ott and Baker returned Sunday to find their home of 27 years reduced to rubble. A detached garage, its siding partly melted, is the only part still standing.

"When you come home and you look at your house that once stood there and everything is literally in a hole in the basement, it's pretty overwhelming," Jamison said.

Their pets, a dog named Finley and a cat named Precious, died in the fire.

Among their lost possessions, including vehicles and Christmas gifts, were photos of sons Travis and Kenneth "Kenny" Ott, who passed away within two months of each other in 2017, at ages 31 and 37, respectively. The day of the fire was the sixth anniversary of Kenny's death, according to his obituary.

While the family is asking for any photos that any family or friends may have to replace those lost, right now they have all the clothing and such that they need to get by. Jamison said it took less than 24 hours from the time she put up a request for donations on Facebook for all needs to be fulfilled.

"It's been an outpouring of support and people just trying to figure out what they can do. There are so many blessings that are gonna be coming her way from this tragedy," Jamison said.

Ott and Baker, who formerly owned Baker's Kwik Stop and Cumberland Highway Family Restaurant in Orrstown, are "giving people" who have stepped up to provide food and other help for people facing their own tragedies, Jamison said.

Asked if there is one thing the couple needs, Jamison had a quick answer.

"People can pray for them. Many prayers are appreciated."

