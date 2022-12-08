Franklin County court roundup: three plead in unrelated homicide cases; murder case dismissed

Keyontay Perry, 20, left, appeared Thursday with his lawyer, Thomas Gjostein, in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where he was sentenced to at least 14 years in prison. Perry was convicted of fatally shooting 26-year-old Roger Kenneth Pindell in 2019 during a gun deal gone wrong.

Three young Columbus men have pleaded guilty for unrelated fatal shootings they committed as teens and Franklin County prosecutors have dismissed a murder case because witnesses cannot be located.

Here is some of the latest news out of Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Keyontay Perry, 20, is facing at least 14 years behind bars for killing 26-year-old Roger Kenneth Pindell in 2019 during a gun deal gone wrong.

Perry was 17 at the time of the crime, but his case was bound over to adult court. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, with a specification for brandishing a gun.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Karen Phipps sentenced Perry on Thursday to a prison term of 14 years to 19 years and six months, the maximum sentence for the charge.

Phipps said this is one of the worst involuntary manslaughter cases she's seen.

On Dec. 29, 2019, a group of men, including Perry, were in a vehicle in the 500 block of Seymour Avenue for a gun deal, according to Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Clark.

"The victim got in the car ... and (Perry) had his gun out already," Clark said at the sentencing hearing. "And then there's this tussle ... This young man fired the gun and he didn't fire it once, he didn't fire it twice. He fired it at least four times, possibly up to seven ... He kept firing."

Thomas Gjostein, Perry's defense attorney, said at the sentencing hearing there was supposed to be a gun swap and there was an argument over the trade. Gjostein said Perry did have a gun on his lap when Pindell got in the car.

Perry said his client told him Pindell pulled a gun on him first.

"(Perry) saw the other gun being pulled and pointed at (Pindell) and he fired," Gjostein said. "What happened after that, I think, is an instance of ... a lapse of concentration and fear."

Perry apologized to Pindell's family during the hearing.

"If I could, I would go back in time and change what happened," Perry said. "I wish I was never there."

Jonie Roberts, Pindell's mother, spoke through tears at the sentencing hearing about her son in front of at least 20 friends and family of the victim in attendance.

"My son wasn't perfect," she said. "He was loving and funny ... He wanted to better his life ... Too little, too late, they say."

Jonie Roberts, whose son, 26-year-old Roger Kenneth Pindell, was fatally shot in 2019 by Keyontay Perry, speaks Thursday at Perry's sentencing hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. She said her son wasn't perfect but he was loving and funny.

Teen gets 25 years for fatal shooting

Harrison V. Finklea, 18, will spend at least 25 years behind bars for fatally shooting 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy on Feb. 3 outside a motel on the 1000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road in North Linden.

Finklea was 17 at the time of the crime, but his case was bound over to adult court. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 2, to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook sentenced Finklea to a total prison term of 25 years to 30 years and six months, as recommended by prosecutors and defense counsel on the case.

Homicide detectives at the time said Finklea and Reddy arranged to meet at the motel and Finklea got into Reddy’s car, where he soon shot him following a brief altercation.

Teen pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in shootout

Nasir Ndiaye, 17, pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in the juvenile division of Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Ndiaye, then-15, killed another 15-year-old, Trevon Dickson, in a shootout on the city’s East Side, according to Columbus police.

Ndiaye’s sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Prosecutors dismiss murder case for now

Franklin County prosecutors filed paperwork on Nov. 30 to dismiss a murder case against Djuan Jones, 28, who they alleged fatally stabbed his grandfather, 58-year-old Kelvin Thomas, on Nov. 13, 2020. In the court filing, prosecutors said Columbus police investigators found that Jones confessed to two family members that he committed the homicide.

“The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has made all best efforts to locate and secure testimony of these two necessary witnesses; their absence requires the State to Nolle (dismiss) this case at this time,” the court filing states.

Prosecutors could still bring a case against Jones in the future if witnesses or other evidence are found.

