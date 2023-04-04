Franklin County deputies investigate death of Florida man on Highway 106

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Florida man who was found shot to death inside his pickup stopped in the middle of Georgia Highway 106 on Friday.

A Madison County sheriff’s deputy was the first officer to respond to the scene as the location was at the county line, Franklin County sheriff's Chief Deputy Jimmy LeCroy said Tuesday.

The brown Ford F-150 was found stopped in the middle of the highway with two bullet holes in the windshield, according to the deputy.

Because the doors were locked, the deputy broke out the passenger side window to gain access to the cab, where the officer reported seeing a handgun in the lap of the man who appeared deceased.

“We had to shut down 106 traffic with Madison County’s assistance,” LeCroy said. The decision apparently angered some motorists on the busy highway as officers preserved the scene, according to LeCroy.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the 31-year-old driver from Sarasota, Florida shot himself, but an autopsy is being performed, according to LeCroy.

The deceased man lived in Florida, but commuted to a job in North Carolina and was traveling south, apparently on his way home, when the death occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m., LeCroy said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Florida man's death investigated by Franklin County