Franklin County deputies search for inmate who walked out -- while also investigating how

For the first time in 24 years, an inmate has escaped from the Franklin County jail.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says "there is no excuse for it." An internal investigation is underway into how it happened, he says, and extensive video footage available from cameras all over the facility was being reviewed.

In the meantime, here is what we know:

The escaped inmate, 20-year-old Jacob Benajmin Loper, had been held at the Jackson Pike lockup on several felony drug charges since Monday.

On Wednesday, he was to be picked up by the U.S. Marshal's office and taken to West Virginia. Because of construction work in the jail's normal release area, Loper was in a general booking area with other inmates who were awaiting release because they completed their sentences or had posted bond and were being released pending trial.

Loper had changed from his jail uniform into street clothes in anticipation of being released into federal custody, which is normal procedure in a custody transfer. But when a group of other inmates was being released as scheduled around 9 a.m., Loper apparently blended in with them and walked out of the jail.

Loper got into a waiting vehicle, which dropped him off at Broad Street and Burgess Avenue in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood. Authorities located the vehicle and the female driver, who told them where she dropped him off, but it has not been revealed whether she knew Loper, she was an Uber or Lyft driver who was waiting on Loper or someone else, or whether she even knew he was an escaped inmate.

Loper is described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 184 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Loper's location is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 614-525-3333 or call 911.

