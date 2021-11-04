Franklin County deputies search for inmate who walked out -- while also investigating how

The Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read
Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, walked away from the Franklin County jai at Jackson Pike on Wednesday morning.
Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, walked away from the Franklin County jai at Jackson Pike on Wednesday morning.

For the first time in 24 years, an inmate has escaped from the Franklin County jail.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says "there is no excuse for it." An internal investigation is underway into how it happened, he says, and extensive video footage available from cameras all over the facility was being reviewed.

In the meantime, here is what we know:

The escaped inmate, 20-year-old Jacob Benajmin Loper, had been held at the Jackson Pike lockup on several felony drug charges since Monday.

On Wednesday, he was to be picked up by the U.S. Marshal's office and taken to West Virginia. Because of construction work in the jail's normal release area, Loper was in a general booking area with other inmates who were awaiting release because they completed their sentences or had posted bond and were being released pending trial.

Loper had changed from his jail uniform into street clothes in anticipation of being released into federal custody, which is normal procedure in a custody transfer. But when a group of other inmates was being released as scheduled around 9 a.m., Loper apparently blended in with them and walked out of the jail.

Loper got into a waiting vehicle, which dropped him off at Broad Street and Burgess Avenue in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood. Authorities located the vehicle and the female driver, who told them where she dropped him off, but it has not been revealed whether she knew Loper, she was an Uber or Lyft driver who was waiting on Loper or someone else, or whether she even knew he was an escaped inmate.

Loper is described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 184 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Loper's location is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 614-525-3333 or call 911.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Inmate who was to be transferred to U.S. Marshals walks out of jail

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Glendale police identify man who died after being shot by police as Jose Enrique Cortez

    Jose Enrique Cortez, 26, died after being shot by officers early Wednesday morning in Glendale after a confrontation with police.

  • Madison County's Camden Smith voted the Week 11 Athens-area player of the week

    Select the Week 11 Athens area high school football player of the week here

  • $11.7M Hendersonville Police Department now open; Lobby dedicated to fallen officer

    A crowd of Hendersonville and Henderson County officials, residents, Hendersonville Police Department employees and businesspeople gathered outside the police department's new station on Ashe Street Wednesday, Nov. 3.

  • Arson investigators looking into 4 barn fires in Buncombe County, deputies say

    Deputies in Buncombe County are investigating five fires at four different locations Wednesday morning.

  • Stocks rise as Fed tapers without the tantrum

    Share markets firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve engineered an orderly start to unwinding its massive stimulus programme, though doubts about the inflation outlook did push up longer-dated bond yields. Anxious eyes now turn to the Bank of England which may kick off a rate hike cycle later in the day with uncertain implications for debt markets globally. For now, equity investors were content that the Fed was in no rush to remove the policy punch bowl and Nasdaq futures added 0.3% to another record high.

  • Wisconsin Right to Life calls allegations against Sortwell 'serious,' adds he resigned as Brown County chapter leader following allegations

    The anti-abortion group says Rep. Shae Sortwell resigned as its Brown County chairman following allegations of child abuse.

  • International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela

    The International Criminal Court is investigating whether crimes against humanity were committed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's security forces during a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2017.Of note: Maduro signed a memorandum with ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on Wednesday, but said he disagrees with the decision to open a formal probe. The Venezuelan leader said the memo guaranteed "cooperation, positive complementarity, mutual support, constructive dialogue to seek truth and jus

  • Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia gubernatorial election

    Glenn Youngkin defeated former Virginia governor and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, making him the first Republican to win the seat in over a decade. Now Democrats are looking ahead to how they will win in next year's midterms. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.

  • Inmate walks away from jail, gets into waiting vehicle in his escape, Ohio cops says

    The waiting vehicle and driver have been found, but not the inmate.

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

    Agung Parameswara/GettyHeather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.She was charged in a 2017 indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and obstruction of justice, in connection with the 2014 murder of her mom, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, according to the Chicago Tribune.The indictment, unsealed Wednesday

  • Judge throws out man’s guilty plea after bodycam footage reveals NYPD drug planting

    A Staten Island man is getting a much-deserved second chance after a judge vacated his 2018 conviction. Body camera footage […] The post Judge throws out man’s guilty plea after bodycam footage reveals NYPD drug planting appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

    Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail. The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

  • Dramatic video shows suspect jumping off bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.

  • CVS director of organized retail crime explains how professional thieves are stealing $2,000 from stores in just 2 minutes

    Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.

  • Grand jury called by Kansas woman returns no rape charges

    A Kansas woman who used a 134-year-old state law to convene a citizen grand jury after a prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man she accused of attacking her said Wednesday she was angry but not surprised that jurors didn't bring charges in the case. Madison Smith, 23, of McPherson, gathered hundreds of signatures to empanel the grand jury after she said a fellow student at Bethany College slapped and strangled her during a sexual encounter in his dorm room in February 2018. The student, Jared Stolzenburg, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.