Franklin County grand jury indicts New Vineyard man on sexual assault charges

Jan. 27—FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a New Vineyard man Friday on three felony charges of gross sexual assault against a girl under age 18.

John E. Mills Jr., 43, is accused of assaulting the girl from Jan. 1, 2010, to July 7, 2010; July 7, 2010, to July 6, 2012, and July 7, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2022.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of the assault and was investigating, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in April.

A conviction for two of the charges are each punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The third charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.