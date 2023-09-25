Franklin County hires new director for Department of Emergency Services

The Franklin County commissioners have named Glenn Holloway as the new director of the county's Department of Emergency Services.

As leader of the department, Holloway will oversee the county's emergency management agency, hazardous materials program and the 911 communications center to coordinate safety activities and programs, according to a news release from the commissioners' office.

Holloway replaces Robert Povlich, who resigned earlier this year. He had been leading the agency since April 2022, according to a news release at the time.

Holloway has 17 years of experience in public affairs, internal and external communications, and management from a variety of positions with U.S. Department of Defense agencies, the U.S. Marines and in the private sector.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies from Excelsior College and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Northwestern University. Holloway also holds several certifications from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Defense Information School and Syracuse University.

“We are pleased to welcome Glenn to Franklin County,” said Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller, in a news release. “His communications expertise, leadership skills and experience in emergency management at the federal level will be an asset to our emergency services department and, ultimately, to the communities we serve.”

“I am honored to be a part of the great team here in Franklin County,” said Holloway. “I look forward to working with the DES team and partnering with other agencies and organizations across the county to help ensure a safe and resilient community for county residents.”

Franklin County’s Department of Emergency Services provides a comprehensive emergency management system for the county and coordinates activities through five phases of emergency/disaster that can be natural, man-made, terrorist, hazardous material, chemical or technological in nature, according to the release.

The department handles all aspects of call receipt and processing for fire, emergency, management services and law enforcement agencies — with the exception of the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Barracks — to 22 municipalities in Franklin County.

