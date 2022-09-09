Franklin County to hold second town hall on new body cameras for sheriff's deputies

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners and the county Sheriff's Office will hold another town hall for the public to learn about the new body cameras it has purchased for deputies.

The meeting is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Columbus Downtown High School, 364 S. Fourth St. It also will be broadcast live on the commissioners' Facebook page. For more information or to submit questions in advance, visit Conversation.FranklinCountyOhio.gov.

It is the second town hall about the new body cameras for sheriff's deputies. No members of the public showed up for a May 26 town hall despite outrage about the Sheriff's Office not having body cameras when former SWAT Deputy Jason Meade fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. six times from behind in December 2020 as the 23-year-old was returning home to his grandmother's house.

The charges facing former SWAT Deputy Jason Meade

Meade, who took early retirement from the Sheriff's Office, faces murder and reckless homicide charges.

In February, 14 months after Goodson's death, county commissioners unanimously approved a $2.5 million contract with WatchGuard Video Inc. for cameras and video storage for each of the county's 565 sheriff's deputies

Twenty-five deputies were set to begin wearing body cameras for a trial period this summer, with more than 600 more to be rolled out afterwards, county officials said at the May town hall.

County officials say they are planning a third town hall but have not announced the details.

The Goodson family's legal team released a photograph Wednesday of bloodied Apple AirPods belonging to Goodson that it says Columbus police crime scene investigators left behind. The family contends the photo supports the family's claim that Goodson likely was wearing the AirPods and was unaware Meade was approaching him.

Town hall comes nearly two weeks after Donovan Lewis shooting

Franklin County's town hall on Monday will also come nearly two weeks after Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson fatally shot 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving warrants at his apartment in the city's Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police released extensive body camera video from the shooting for each officer involved as part of its effort to be transparent while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting.

Story continues

The city Division of Police introduced more than 2,100 new body cameras in June with longer and better automatic video and audio capture times. However, some residents criticized how video would not instantly upload to cloud storage but rather require Columbus police officers to return to a police station or substation to upload.

Dispatch reporters Bethany Bruner and Cole Behrens contributed to this report.

nshuda@dispatch.com

@NathanielShuda

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County to hold town hall on sheriff's deputy body cameras