Franklin County inmate’s death in COVID isolation cell ruled suicide, says coroner

The death of a 23-year-old inmate in Pasco late Friday has been ruled a suicide.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday afternoon about Jesus Alejandro Payan’s death inside the jail.

“Alex” Payan, who also went by the nickname “ASAP,” had turned himself in to authorities on Nov. 2 after police were looking for him in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old man. At the time, Pasco police believed he was homeless and often seen riding his bicycle around downtown.

He also was being held for the Washington state Department of Corrections in connection to a previous conviction.

He was being held by himself in a temporary housing unit used to monitor inmates for signs of COVID-19 when he was found unresponsive about 11 p.m., according to the joint release from the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Corrections officers and Pasco firefighters tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

Coroner officials determined he died by hanging, and no autopsy is planned.

Jesus Alejandro Payan

Payan was due in the next few days to be moved out of the single cell and into the large jail housing units.

They don’t expect to release more details about the death until after the investigation is complete.

“His death is tragic and far too soon for a young man his age,” said the release.

“As your sheriff and coroner, we are committed to conducting this ongoing investigation in a professional and transparent manner, however we also want to remain compassionate toward the family and friends that are grieving his passing,” the release said.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $2,000 for Payan’s funeral costs. The organizer, Blanca Verduzco, created it on behalf of Payan’s mother.