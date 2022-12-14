Franklin County to join national Justice Counts criminal justice system database

Franklin County officials hope that joining a nationwide database will let them share investigative details and statistics more quickly in order to better identify trends and address disparities in the criminal justice system, make the county safer and help victims.

The county will be the first local government in the nation — and the second organization in Ohio — to join the Justice Counts initiative, officials announced Wednesday. The county's Criminal Justice Planning Board plans to formally accept an invitation Wednesday afternoon from the federal government to manage the program locally through the Office of Justice Policy and Programs.

A consensus-building effort of the U.S. Department of Justice led by The Council of State Governments Justice Center and 21 national partner organizations, Justice Counts "aims to make criminal justice data more accessible and usable for policymakers." The idea, according to the initiative, is to do this by:

Creating consensus-driven metrics

Developing a special digital infrastructure to display metrics and data

Providing technical assistance for entities that adopt the initiative

"People should not have to wait years to receive vital information that will help bring light to disparities within the justice system that need to be rectified," Franklin County Board of Commissioners President Erica Crawley said in a news release. "This initiative will allow pressing issues like inequitable treatment to be identified earlier and will provide policymakers the tools they need to make better-informed decisions."

Agencies already voluntarily provide information to the FBI and other criminal databases, but Justice Counts gives all partner organizations access to the information, according to the county. Police, prosecutors, probation officers and court officials now will be able to add more details, "creating a more comprehensive picture of crimes, victims, and assailants than has ever been available," according to a news release.

The county's participation in the initiative also will make it easier for victims, especially those of domestic violence or sexual abuse, Commissioner John O'Grady said in a news release.

"As it stands now, victims must recall the abuse over and over again as their case progresses through the justice system because each agency needs that information," O'Grady said. "This system will help to eliminate some of that duplication, which is an enormous benefit for those who have already been victimized."

National partner organizations include the National Sheriffs' Association, the American Probation and Parole Association, the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors, the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The University of Cincinnati Corrections Institute is the other Ohio group that is part of the initiative.

nshuda@dispatch.com

@NathanielShuda

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County joins national Justice Counts database