Franklin County jury doesn't buy prosecutors' claim Columbus man caused fatal shooting

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 shows a county Common Pleas Court jury the rifle and magazines that 74-year-old Robert Thomas confronted Jason Keys, 43, with on Father's Day 2021. Thomas was on trial for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated menacing, with prosecutors charging him with causing Key's death even though he didn't pull the trigger. A jury acquitted Thomas of involuntary manslaughter, but convicted him of aggravated menacing.

Robert Thomas didn’t pull the trigger, but did he cause the fatal shooting?

No, said a Franklin County jury Friday afternoon when it acquitted 74-year-old Thomas of involuntary manslaughter for his role in a confrontation that ended with a homicide on Father’s Day 2021 in a residential neighborhood on the Far East Side.

But the jury simultaneously found Thomas guilty of aggravated menacing, for which he faces a maximum of 180 days in jail, in connection with his actions that day.

Franklin County prosecutors argued that when Thomas confronted 43-year-old Jason Keys with an assault rifle on the street, Thomas made Keys and his family fear for their lives. This sparked a loud argument and skirmish that resulted in a neighbor across the street interjecting by fatally shooting Keys from his front porch, prosecutors said.

The shooter, 25-year-old Elias Smith, is charged with murder. His trial is scheduled for December in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Although Smith fatally shot Keys, prosecutors accused Thomas of playing a significant role in Keys’ death.

“Robert Thomas sets in motion a series of events that ends in Elias Smith shooting the victim,” Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Simon Huh said during opening statements.

Sam Shamansky, one of Thomas’ defense attorneys, argued during the trial there’s no evidence Thomas pointed his gun at anyone or attempted to load it as witnesses allege. And even if Thomas did commit aggravating menacing, Shamansky said Thomas could not have anticipated Smith’s actions.

“This man gets his life back,” Shamansky told The Dispatch after the verdict. “This was a ridiculous stretch under any circumstances. Mr. Thomas was no more responsible legally for the horrible, tragic death of Mr. Keys than I was. Our hope is that justice will ultimately be served when Mr. Smith is tried. Naturally, we grieve for the loss of Mr. Keys.”

Robert Thomas, 74, left, speaks with one of his defense attorneys, Donald Regensburger, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Thomas was on trial for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated menacing in the 2021 shooting death of his neighbor, 43-year-old Jason Keys, even though a neighbor is accused of actually shooting Keys. A jury on Friday found Thomas not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but convicted him of aggravated menacing for coming up to Keys with a rifle and rounds of ammo.

Involuntary manslaughter: a novel charge and an uphill battle for prosecutors to prove

It’s a unique case. Under Ohio law, if a person commits a misdemeanor or felony crime that causes a death, they can be convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter. So a conviction on the aggravated menacing count was necessary to convict Thomas of involuntary manslaughter.

That law has traditionally been used to convict people in assault cases — for example, the defendant punches the victim, who falls and hits their head and dies — or child endangerment cases where the kid dies.

But the prosecution had an uphill battle to prove Thomas caused Keys’ death and Smith’s actions were foreseeable.

The chaotic incident: Thomas confronts Keys with a gun

On the afternoon of Father's Day, June 20, 2021, Keys and his wife Charae Williams Keys visited her family at her grandparents’ house on Walnut Hill Park Drive on the Far East Side. It’s the street where Williams Keys grew up. Thomas lives a few doors down on the same street. The Thomases and the Williams have known each other for decades. For years, Keys has visited this street.

When Keys and his wife went to leave that afternoon and get in their car, Thomas confronted Keys with an unloaded assault rifle but ammunition clips in his hands.

Thomas told a police officer later that he confronted Keys because he believed Keys had repeatedly messed with his car and his lawn over the years, according to a recording of the interview played at trial.

“I just went up to scare him,” Thomas said on the recording. “I was trying to scare him, not, not really scare him, but let him know I had the gun … The point was to stay off my property because I have a gun.”

A loud argument broke out with family members running outside and screaming. Williams Keys’ grandfather Cordell Williams, took Thomas’ gun, according to Thomas and testimony at trial. Thomas ended up on the ground at one point.

Smith, who lived across the street from the Williams, apparently heard the commotion but it’s unclear how much he heard or witnessed. Smith stepped just outside his door and shot Keys several times from across the street, according to the prosecution and the defense. Keys died of his wounds.

Why did Smith shoot Keys?

Why Smith shot is unclear. He briefly appeared in court on Wednesday in the Thomas case and invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

Williams Keys’ mother Charisse Penn told Smith that day last year, “you shot the wrong person,” per Penn’s testimony at trial.

Robert Thomas' defense attorneys, Samuel Shamansky, left, and Donald Regensburger, speak with each other Thursday, Nov, 17, 2022 during Thomas' trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Cordell Williams asked Smith why did he do it and Smith responded, “I don’t know,” Penn said. Cordell Williams has died since the incident.

Video played at trial and captured by the body camera of the Columbus police officer who arrested Smith, recorded Smith saying: “I thought somebody was going to get killed, and that’s why I fired.”

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen argued Smith was attempting to protect his elderly neighbor, Thomas, against a man he didn’t recognize, Keys.

