Franklin County jury finds Carthage man not guilty of sex charge

Aug. 31—FARMINGTON — A Franklin County jury on Friday found a Carthage man not guilty of unlawfully sexually touching a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

Warren Strout, 56, rejected many plea offers made by the state, Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves told Judge Maria Woodman on Thursday before the jury entered the Franklin County Superior Court courtroom to start the trial. The jury deliberated Friday and rendered its verdict.

Strout's attorney, Daniel Dube, confirmed the statement to the judge.

Strout was arrested in early 2019 and previously pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.