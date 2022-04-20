Franklin County jury finds Dr. William Husel not guilty on all 14 murder counts

Former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel hugs his wife, Mariah Baird, after he was found not guilty Wednesday on 14 counts of murder in connection with fentanyl overdose deaths of former patients.

A Franklin County jury on Wednesday found former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder in connection with the death of patients under his care.

The decision, which came after days of impasse among jury members, ends a seven-week trial, one of the largest murder trials in Ohio history and one hampered by challenging medical testimony and and drama-filled delays.

After deliberating since 10 a.m. April 12, the jurors initially could not all agree on whether Husel, 46, purposefully killed14 of his patients between 2015 and 2018.

Husel trial: Removing a judge from a case in Ohio is different from that in Florida

William Husel trial: Why the delay in closing arguments in the William Husel trial? What we now know

William Husel trial: What we know about the defense team's decision to rest its case in William Husel trial

With even one guilty verdict for murder, Husel would have served life in prison with eligibility for parole in 15 years.

Husel still faces more than 10 active civil lawsuits from the families of patients who died while under his care. Several of the patient's families have already settled civil lawsuits worth millions of dollars.

With even one guilty verdict for murder, Husel would have served life in prison with eligibility for parole in 15 years. (Attempted murder sentencing ranges from 3 to 11 years per count with an optional 50% enhancement of the maximum sentence under the Reagan Tokes law.)

The trial was steeped in medical jargon and ethical questions. A core issue was how much is too much when a doctor prescribes fentanyl and other painkillers for critically ill patients when removing breathing tube. Another was whether a doctor can end the life of a patient who is about to die, even for compassionate reasons.

Husel's defense argued that his dosing practices were for comfort care only and that death for his critically ill patients was imminent.

Prosecutors equated Husel's high dosing to what veterinarians might use to humanely put down animals — but unacceptable for humans. One expert witness said doses of up to 2,000 micrograms of fentanyl ordered by Husel for some patients were enough to kill an elephant.

Story continues

Throughout the trial, Husel showed little expression, speaking only occasionally to his attorneys and briefly glancing at the jury box. He walked to and from the courtroom, holding his wife Mariah's hand.

Husel prescribed the opioids, sedatives and paralysis-inducing drugs to patients during the night shift in the former Mount Carmel West hospital in Franklinton. Some of this patients were comatose. Others had multiple organ failures.

But it was the large doses of fentanyl Husel prescribed that became a prosecution focus. The state's experts testified that Husel's dosing was 10 to 20 times higher than was necessary to control pain during removal of breathing tubes during palliative extubations..

The defense maintained that Husel, who didn't testify, was providing pain and anxiety relief at the behest of relatives.

But several relatives testified that they were never told what specific drugs and dosages were being administered, and that Husel led them to believe that death would be natural after their removal from life support.

Bev Leonhard, lost her mom, Melissa Penix, 82, on Nov. 20, 2018, the last of the 14 patients treated by Husel. Penix also was given the highest dosage, 2,000 micrograms, before dying four minutes later.

Husel trial: Early objections slowed Husel trial, but prosecutors hope to finish their case next week

William Husel's trial: Patients' loved ones begin testifying in William Husel's trial: Here are some key moments

Dr. Williams Husel Trial: Expert in critical care, anesthesia assails Husel practices in deaths of 14 patients

Dr. John Schweiger, an intensive-care and anesthesia expert from Tampa Bay General Hospital, testified that Penix "definitely was not terminal, nor was continuing medical care futile."

"She was a fighter," said Leonhard, of Grove City. "She didn't deserve to die the way she did."

The defense also repeatedly maintained that that there is no medically established level at which a fentanyl dosage will cause death.

Prosecutors told jurors that while there is no proscribed dose that is prohibited, common sense would indicate otherwise, especially when most of the patients indicated that they could feel no pain before being given the final doses of painkillers. Dr. Wes Ely, a physician and professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, testified that Husel's ordered doses were in some cases "enough to kill an elephant."

The murder trial was one of the largest in state history. Ely and Schweiger testified that the fentanyl, combined with other painkillers, hastened the deaths of patients by minutes, hours, days — and in one case involving a cancer patient, potentially as much as a year.

Defense attorneys argued that there was no way to know when someone was going to die and that Husel's comfort care made the end of life support easier for his patients.

They also argued that the prosecution offered no evidence that Husel intended for his patients to die, a key element for murder.

The sole witness called by Husel's defense, Dr. Joel Zivot, an anesthesiologist and intensive care expert at Emory University in Atlanta, testified that Husel did nothing wrong and that disease, not fentanyl, caused the deaths.

Witnesses in the Husel trial

Among the more than 50 witnesses for the prosecution were nurses, pharmacists and relatives or guardians of the 14 deceased patients.

They include, in order of the verdict forms and their date of death:

JoAnne Bellisari, 69, died May 10, 2015, 17 minutes after 1,000 microgram fentanyl dose

Ryan Hayes, 39, April 3, 2017, 14 minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Beverlee Schirtzinger, 63, Oct. 10, 2017, within 10 minutes of 500 micrograms of fentanyl

Danny Mollette, 74, Dec. 5, 2017, 18 minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Brandy McDonald, 37, Jan. 14, 2018, five minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Francis Burke, 73, Jan. 14, 2018, 16 minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Jeremia Hodge, 57, April 1, 2018, five minutes after 800 micrograms of fentanyl

James Allen, 80, May 28, 2018, 20 minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Troy Allison, 44, July 15, 2018, three minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Bonnie Austin, 64, Sept. 30, 2018, 30 minutes after 600 micrograms of fentanyl

James Timmons, 39, Oct. 24, 2018, 10 minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Sandra Castle, 80, Nov. 13, 2018, 23 minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Rebecca Walls, 75, Nov. 16, 2018, five minutes after 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl

Melissa Penix, 82, Nov. 20, 2018, four minutes after 2,000 micrograms of fentanyl

The trial was marked by lots of in-court arguing, numerous delays and unsuccessful motions to disqualify two defense witnesses and Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook consumed more than a week of the seven-week trial.

Most of the patients died within minutes of being given intravenous injections of the drugs during the hospital's night shift, which Husel worked. One relative, Jim Allen, testified he wanted his father, James Allen, to live into his 81st birthday, but he died 20 minutes after a nurse injected the fentanyl ordered by Husel.

Dosing was supposed to be automated by equipment that automatically dispenses and records dosages. But nurses and pharmacists testified that Husel's orders required them to override the normal dosages issued by automated pharmacy dispenser.

Husel's defense relied on the ethical doctrine of "double effect," which states that a harmful treatment by a doctor, even resulting in death, is permissible if it occurs as a side effect of a beneficial action such as easing pain.

Prosecution witnesses testified that the principle did not apply in these cases, because Husel didn't use moderation or progressively larger doses of painkillers and should have known that such high doses of fentanyl injected from a single syringe would kill his patients before natural death occurred.

Earlier this year, prosecutors wanted Holbrook to include jury instructions that included a a lesser charge of reckless homicide, an alternative to the 14 murder counts.

But the defense opposed that, noting in a motion that physicians have immunity from prosecution under Ohio law when providing comfort care to patients unless intent to kill a patient can be proven.

Former doctor William Husel's time at Mount Carmel

Husel began working for Mount Carmel in 2013, serving as an intensive-care doctor, primarily at Mount Carmel West. He was removed from treating patients on Nov. 21, 2018 and was fired Dec. 5, 2018 after a hospital employee expressed concerns about Husel in October 2018 and again in November 2018.

Husel's dosing practices alarmed hospital administrators enough to contact the patients' families in early 2019, and eventually, Columbus police.

Those admissions, along with the suspensions and eventual firing of Husel and up to 20 nurses and six pharmacists, sent a strong signal that Mount Carmel and its Michigan-based Catholic health system parent, Trinity Health, did not have adequate safeguards in place to prevent lethal overdoses.

The criminal case was initially led by former longtime Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, a Republican, who lost his seat to Tyack, a Democrat, in November 2020.

Several of O'Brien's lead prosecutors in the case also lost their jobs or quit in the transition.

What began four years ago as a homicide investigation involving Husel and 25 victims eventually was pared down in late January to what Tyack's office believed were 14 of the strongest cases.

Tyack had told The Dispatch after his election that he was considering reducing the number of charges in the Husel case, saying that it was a waste of time and resources "to incarcerate a man for more lifetimes than he has."

dnarciso@dispatch.com

@DeanNarciso

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dr. William Husel trial: Verdict is not guilty