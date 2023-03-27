Franklin County jury finds man who claimed self-defense not guilty in 2020 beating death

David A. Reid, 54, left, appears March 21 with Vincent Watkins, one of his Franklin County public defense attorneys, during his trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. A jury on Monday agreed with Reid's claims of self-defense and found him not guilty of murder charges in the 2020 beating death of 55-year-old Marcus Ware.

David A. Reid told Columbus police he beat 55-year-old Marcus Ware to death in self-defense in 2020 when Ware came to Reid’s boarding house on the South Side.

On Monday, a jury in Franklin County Common Pleas Court appeared to side with Reid's version of events, finding the 54-year-old not guilty of two counts of murder in Reid's March 25, 2020 death.

During a trial last week, Franklin County prosecutors said Reid had stolen Ware’s wallet and Ware — a man who was addicted to drugs, so he did not believe police would help him — was trying to get it back. Prosecutors suggested Reid could have even started the fight in the common space of the home.

And if Ware was defending himself, prosecutors argued the force used was excessive.

“It should be apparent that what happened was excessive and went beyond what was necessary to neutralize the threat,” said Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Renee Amlin.

Franklin County Public Defense Attorney Francisco Luttecke said during the trial that Reid had found Ware’s lost wallet at a corner store weeks earlier in March 2020 and taken the cash out of it.

Luttecke said Ware jumped Reid on the street multiple times in between finding the wallet and when Ware came to Reid's boarding house room and threatened him with a knife.

“(Reid) was in fear for his life and he defended himself, the way he has a right to do,” Luttecke said during the trial.

Franklin County Assistant Public Defender Francisco Luttecke argued in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, March 22, 2023, that his client David A. Reid was in a battle for his life when he killed Marcus Ware on March 25, 2020.

The evidence

When police were called to the home on the 500 block of East Stewart Avenue, east of Parsons Avenue, officers found Ware lying on the floor of Reid’s room with severe injuries, including to his head, and Reid sitting on the bed.

According to evidence presented at trial, officers found a brick, a TV tray table and a knife with Ware’s blood on them in the room. They also found a two-by-four, which prosecutors said Reid likely also used to beat Ware.

In addition, another knife was recovered in the room with Ware’s DNA on it, which Luttecke said Ware brought with him to threaten Reid.

Story continues

Some of Ware’s teeth were on the ground and blood was splattered on the wall in the hallway outside Reid’s room, according to pictures presented at trial.

Luttecke pointed out that alcohol, cocaine, and other drugs were found in Ware's system, according to toxicology results from his autopsy.

Several people who saw Ware enter the home but who did not see the altercation were subpoenaed to testify. They were not pleased about being subpoenaed and were not totally compliant on the stand.

Those witnesses gave conflicting testimony about whether Ware brought the knife or a two-by-four into the home. One said Ware was empty-handed.

