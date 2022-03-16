Franklin County man accused of sending child porn on Snapchat

Stock photo

A Chambersburg man who worked with children at a local YMCA is accused of sending a video of child pornography on Snapchat, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lamont Lovett Jr., 21, was arrested last week following an investigation that began after the social media platform notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had shared a pornographic video of a child.

Snapchat allows users to send content that disappears after being viewed.

PSP's Central Computer Crime Unit determined the video had been sent from a device at a home in the 300 block of Lantern Lane, Chambersburg. State police executed a search warrant at the home on March 8. Multiple images of child pornography were found in Lovett's possession, police said.

Lovett was charged with eight felony counts of child pornography, one count of disseminating a photo or video of child sex acts, one count of criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

He was arrested and released March 8 after posting $100,000 bail, according to online court records.

Lovett was employed at Chambersburg Memorial YMCA for almost three years until the organization fired him on March 10 after learning about the allegations against him, according to a statement provided by Executive Director Carla Christian.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to learn of this situation," according to the statement. "As soon as we became aware of the arrest, we immediately suspended Lamont’s employment and banned him from all Y property. The Y is fully supporting the police in their investigation and prosecution. At this point, we have no reason to believe any child at our Y was involved, nor did any inappropriate conduct take place at our Y."

Lovett worked at the YMCA since June 2019 as a summer camp counselor, school age child care worker and babysitting attendant. He passed all pre-employment background checks, including state and federal criminal record and child abuse record checks, and had no disciplinary issues during his time at the YMCA, according to the statement.

In addition, the YMCA said it checks all employees against the National Sex Offender Registry each month, prohibits employees from being alone with children away from the view of others, restricts staff members' contact with children outside of YMCA programs and regularly reviews child abuse reporting and training programs, among other child-protection measures.

"The Chambersburg YMCA takes pride in providing safe places for children to grow in skills and selfconfidence," the statement reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this situation. We will continue reviewing our staff and volunteer training policies to ensure they align with best-in-class practices."

Lovett's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 5 in Franklin County Central Court before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns.

