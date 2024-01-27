Franklin County man caught after striking officer with stolen vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested on Friday after stealing a woman’s car, fleeing from police and striking an officer with the stolen vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Amos Breedlove broke into a woman’s home at around 5:53 a.m. demanding that she give him the keys to her vehicle and her cell phone. Breedlove then went outside and drove away in her Chevy Tahoe.

The post said Sergeant Tyler Ingram responded to the 911 call and attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the stolen Tahoe after locating it.

Breedlove attempted to flee from Ingram on Highway 60 before coming to a stop shortly ahead of the officer.

When Ingram stepped out of his vehicle, Breedlove made a U-turn.

“The vehicle then accelerated to a high rate of speed, swerved at Sergeant Ingram striking him and his patrol unit and then continued to flee the area,” the post said.

Sergeant Ingram was injured and no longer able to continue his pursuit.

The post said that an unknown citizen was able to assist Ingram and stayed with him until Franklin County EMS could arrive to treat his injuries.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department along with Charleston Police Department, Arkansas Game and Fish and Arkansas State Police all began investigating the scene and attempting to locate Breedlove.

The post said Breedlove was found at his father’s residence on Grand Prairie Road.

He attempted to flee officers on a Mahindra tractor but was caught and taken into custody.

The stolen vehicle was located and returned to the victim. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant Ingram was taken to the closest hospital, was treated for his injuries and released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.