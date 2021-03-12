Franklin County man charged with Mount Aloysius dorm assault

Mar. 12—CRESSON — A Franklin County man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman two times in a dorm room on the Mount Aloysius College campus in Cresson in August 2019, authorities said.

Campus police charged Joshua Lee Kohutiak, 19, of Chambersburg, with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, harassment, theft and receiving stolen property. He was picked up on an arrest warrant.

According to a criminal complaint, Kohutiak allegedly assaulted a woman inside a St. Joseph's Hall dorm room on Aug. 27, 2019, during a dispute about a cellphone. The woman told police that Kohutiak grabbed her around the throat, then grabbed her by the hoodie and shoved her against the door.

After the assault, Kohutiak, the woman and her roommate went to eat at the dining hall. When they returned to the dorm room, Kohutiak allegedly assaulted her a second time and then made off with a gold necklace.

Kohutiak was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.