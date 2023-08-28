Franklin County man who claimed wife shot herself in 2021 now charged with homicide

A Franklin County man who has been in the county jail on weapons offenses ever since his wife was shot to death in 2021 is now charged with her murder.

Michael Scott Smith Jr., 39, was denied bail Tuesday on a charge of criminal homicide, according to online court records. Criminal homicide is an umbrella charge that covers actions causing the death of another person, including first-, second- or third-degree murder.

Pennsylvania State Police first announced on March 29, 2021, that troopers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. that day in the 7700 block of Cumberland Circle, St. Thomas Township. Spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer reported at the time that a person had been killed and another was in custody.

Court documents filed this week in Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer's office in Mercersburg revealed that a woman was found dead in the parking area outside the home. She had been shot in the head. A black semi-automatic gun was located next to her body.

Suspect's story: Wife shot herself during an argument

After police took him into custody for questioning, Smith Jr. said his wife accidentally shot herself while they were arguing, according to court documents.

Smith Jr. told police he and his wife began arguing in their Ford pickup truck after returning home from the St. Thomas Uni-Mart. He said she had been using his phone to contact a state program that helps low-income families pay to heat their homes and began questioning him about a Facebook account she believed he was using to communicate with other women.

He said he noticed she was holding in her lap a 9mm handgun which had been stored in the truck's center console, police said. Then she got out of the truck and began waving her arms around while holding the gun and a cellphone.

Smith Jr. told police he was on the side of their mobile home, about 4 feet away and walking further from his wife, when he heard a gunshot. He said he turned around and caught her as she "went limp," then used his shirt to apply pressure to the wound on the left side of her head, according to court documents.

He told police she must not have meant to shoot herself, because she never said she wanted to harm herself.

Smith Jr. was notified during the police interview that his wife had died. Police described how Smith Jr. shed no tears while "sobbing heavily."

Relatives reveal multiple contradictions

Smith Jr.'s story fell apart with the help of two loved ones, police said.

In a jailhouse phone call this July, a man investigators believe was Smith Jr.'s father made a comment to the inmate that he wasn't even outside at the time of the shooting. Smith Jr. responded that he had just opened a screen door when he heard the gunshot — which police said differs from the account he shared with them.

While that call just happened recently, contradictions stacked up early in the investigation, during an interview with Smith Jr.'s son just hours after his mom' was shot's death.

During an interview at the Over the Rainbow Child Advocacy Center, the teen said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he heard a gunshot. He looked outside to see his mother on the ground with "a hole in her head" and his father sitting on top of her and yelling her name, according to court documents.

The minor also told police the gun he saw at the scene of the shooting was the same one he had seen on his dad's side of the bed that morning; Smith Jr. told police it had been in the truck's center console.

In addition, Smith Jr.'s son said that particular Ruger 9mm was one that his dad always carried, according to court documents. Smith Jr. said he did not regularly carry a gun, police said.

The teen said he and his mother made a point to keep guns away from Smith Jr., ever since he shot their washer because he thought "a goblin was watching him from the hallway," according to court documents.

Smith Jr. was a known user of methamphetamine, his son told police, and had been acting "weird" ever since he began using the drug.

The son also told police that his parents argued almost every day. He added that when they started arguing the morning of the shooting, his dad asked his mom for her wedding band. That wedding band was found beside her body, according to police.

In addition to the contradictions revealed through Smith Jr.'s relatives, police determined that Smith Jr.'s wife had used her own phone to call Pennsylvania's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, not his phone as he initially reported.

Forensics testing shows shooting likely wasn't self-inflicted

The victim's autopsy also contradicted Smith Jr.'s story that his wife shot herself.

The right-handed woman was shot on the left side of her head. Citing the Forensic Journal of Forensic Medicine and Pathology, police wrote in court documents that "the dominant hand is usually used alone or as the lead hand," in cases of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. "If wounds are inflicted by a non-dominant hand, it gives doubt to suicide."

Forensic testing also showed that the woman had likely been shot from between 12 and 30 inches away, according to court documents. Blood spatter was also found on the shirt Smith Jr. was wearing at the time of the shooting, and gunshot residue was found on his right hand.

Transferred blood stains on the cellphone found next to the victim and the gun indicated that the items had been moved after she was shot, and two pools of blood on the ground showed that her body had been moved, police wrote in court documents.

Smith Jr. also faces one count of obstructing justice, which was filed at the time of the shooting. A charge of possession of a firearm when prohibited was dropped.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County man accused of killing wife, who he said shot herself