Franklin county officials searching for chase suspects near County Road 4115

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that anyone who lives near south east County Road 4115 should stay indoors while they search for two suspects from a chase.

The sheriff’s office was reportedly chasing two vehicles on Interstate 30, one of which was reported stolen from Mt. Pleasant and the other was later found empty near Lowes Distribution Center. They added that they are still searching for a black 2008 BMW 528 4 door with the Texas license plate number: SXV 1527.

Officials said that two men who were possibly white or Hispanic were seen running south across I-30 near south east County Road 4115. One man was reportedly wearing dark clothes and a dark hoodie and the other was reportedly wearing light colored clothing.

There’s an active law enforcement presence in that area and officials are asking anyone nearby to stay indoors with any pets. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

