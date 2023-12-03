Franklin County police investigating cash register robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are looking for two people they say forced their way into a local store and stole cash registers.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. at the Puff and Stuff retail store on Wayne Avenue.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Al Día con abc27

Police said that the two people left in a black sedan and were last seen heading south on Interstate 81 after a short pursuit by a Chambersburg police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.